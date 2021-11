Three children are sent away from their homes in Wyoming to a boarding school in Pennsylvania. There, they were put into uniforms, their long hair was shorn, their names—Little Chief, Horse, and Little Plume—were replaced, and they were forced to learn English and forget their native language, in an attempt at forced assimilation. All three died within a year of each other there—three of a total 238 Native Americans who died, mainly of disease, at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in its several decades of existence.

