ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Slick Keyboard Built With PCB Magic

By Dave Rowntree
hackaday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes a chance conversation leads you to discover something cool you’ve not seen before, and before you know it, you’re ordering parts for yet another hardware build. That’s what happened to this scribe the other day when chatting on some random discord, to QMK maintainer [Nick Brassel aka tzarc] about Djinn,...

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

Related
lifewire.com

Are Mechanical Keyboards Better for Typing?

Mechanical keyboards are fast growing in popularity thanks to their long lifespan and more tactile approach. Each key contains a complete switch underneath it which can help many users type faster and more accurately. There are some drawbacks though. Here's a look at what you need to know about the pros and cons of typing on a mechanical keyboard.
COMPUTERS
dotesports.com

What kind of keyboard is best for gaming?

Despite all keyboards sharing nearly identical functionality, knowing which brand and form factor to choose for gaming isn’t as simple as going for pleasing aesthetics. In fact, getting the right kind of keyboard for the type of gaming you prefer can be the difference between an enjoyable experience and a miserable one.
VIDEO GAMES
morningbrew.com

The Excel keyboard shortcut with 2 functions

Formulas, shortcuts, and other hot spreadsheet tips. Clean the 2-year-old Cheetos dust off the top row of your computer keyboard. We’re using it today. Excel pros know the 12 function keys like a 4-year-old knows how to order $2,600 of SpongeBob popsicles. Today we are putting the spotlight on F4.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

The best keyboards of 2021: top 10 keyboards compared

Trust us; using one of the best keyboards will change your life. Or at least your computing experience. A cheap one might see you through your day just fine, but the comfort, speed, and reliability that an excellent keyboard offers is simply incomparable, and you will notice the improvement. Whether...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keyboards#Pcb#Mechanical Keyboard#Design#Electronics#Qmk#Lcd#Chinese
chromeunboxed.com

Chrome OS Productivity Launcher gets a slick new animation as it nears release

Google’s new Chromebook Productivity Launcher is a smaller, more compact way to access your apps and web apps among other things. By tapping the ‘Everything button’ on your keyboard, you can search all of your files, even in the cloud, along with your history, bookmarks, and so on. This new launcher is a clean and rapidly developing Chrome OS Canary channel alternative to the existing half and full-page launcher that stable users have on their devices today, and it’s quickly becoming my favorite aspect of Google’s vision for the future of its operating system.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboards

Mechanical keyboards are renowned for their typing comfort for writers and eSports enthusiasts alike but often have a larger build to fit the bigger switches, which is something the Keychron K3 is here to change. The keyboard maintains an 84-key layout that is low profile in nature to enhance comfort and make it up to 40% slimmer than conventional options on the market. The keyboard comes with one of three switch types to choose from including blue, red and brown to ensure that users with different preferences are accommodated.
TECHNOLOGY
lifewire.com

How to Choose Mechanical Keyboard Switches

This article explains how to choose mechanical keyboard switches, with information about different types of switches and advice on how to decide on the best type of switch for you. How Do I Choose a Keyboard Switch?. Whether you’re building a custom keyboard or buying one off the shelf, the...
COMPUTERS
dotesports.com

Gaming keyboard gift guide for 2021

Shopping for a gaming keyboard can be difficult. Not every gamer is looking for the same features. For example, gamers that frequently travel may want a 60 percent keyboard with onboard memory. In contrast, a competitive gamer will likely prioritize a keyboard with low actuation point switches to keep up with their opponents and an ergonomic design for comfort during prolonged gaming sessions.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
techacute.com

Mechanical Keyboards: The Unexpected Bibliophile Find

Mechanical keyboards are my latest unexpected find. The sound of the clickity-clack. The chunky aesthetic and springiness in the keycaps when your fingers work across the surface furiously. All these make me think of typewriters. Who knew that a modern version of these exists?. I was so happy when I...
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Highly-Efficient Minimalist Keyboards

Japanese technology company Fujitsu has announced the launch of the limited edition Happy Hacking Keyboard Professional HYBRID Type-S SNOW, a newly built unit designed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the keyboard's original release. Featuring a unique 60-key layout, the limited edition Happy Hacking Keyboard Professional was designed to maximize...
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Simple But Stylish Numitron Clock Can Display Time, Date And Temperature

While it seems like Nixie tubes get all the attention when it comes to making retro-style displays, there are plenty of other display technologies that can make a good-looking retro design. Take the Numitron tube: introduced by RCA in the early 1970s, these display tubes might look superficially similar to Nixies but work in a completely different way. The Numitron uses incandescent elements that make up seven-segment displays.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Grab a new Dell G15 gaming laptop with RTX graphics for $784 during Black Friday

Dell's Black Friday sales are going big on laptops this year. If you're looking for a new gaming laptop, the New G15 gaming laptop is down to $783.99 through the Dell store. This is one of several G15 models we've seen on sale the last couple of days, so if you need some upgrades, you can find better configurations that are also on sale even if they're going for more. This is one of the lowest prices in the Black Friday sale, which puts a powerful gaming laptop in your hands for cheap. Dell's list price for this laptop is $1,219, which is $435 more than today's deal.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

You Can’t Upgrade Soldered-On Laptop RAM? Think Again

Upgrading the memory in a computer is usually a straightforward case of swapping out a few DIMMs or SODIMMs, with the most complex task being to identify the correct type of memory from the many available. But sometimes a laptop manufacturer can be particularly annoying, and restrict upgradability by soldering the RAM chips directly to the board. Upgrading memory should then be impossible, but this reckons without the skills of [Greg Davill], who worked through the process on his Dell XPS13.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Oscilloscope Probes Itself To Add Video

Modern oscilloscopes are often loaded with features, but every now and then you run into a feature that seems easy to implement yet isn’t available. [kgsws] wanted to use his Rigol DS1074 to show live measurements in his YouTube videos, but found out that this scope doesn’t support video output. Not to be deterred, [kgsws] decided to add this feature himself. In the video embedded below, he describes in detail the process of adding a USB Video Capture (UVC) interface to his oscilloscope.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Unihertz Titan Pocket Smartphone review – Built-in QWERTY keyboard gives it a retro vibe

REVIEW – If you have not figured it out by now, I will let you in on the secret. I really like testing and reviewing smartphones and especially those that offer extensive features or something unique. Smartphones have evolved quite a bit over the past few years, but there is something to be said about some of the older models. Maybe the key to the most interesting and versatile smartphone is to marry the old with the new. Let’s see if this Unihertz Titan Pocket Smartphone gets it right!!
CELL PHONES
hackaday.com

Firefox Brings The Fire: Shifting From GLX To EGL

You may (or may not) have heard that Firefox is moving from GLX to EGL for the Linux graphics stack. It’s an indicator of which way the tides are moving in the software world. Let’s look at what it means, why it matters, and why it’s cool. A graphics stack...
SOFTWARE
hackaday.com

Build Your Own HP41C

There was a time when engineers carried slide rules. Then there was a time when we all carried calculators. Sure, calculators are still around, but you are more likely to use your phone. If you really need serious number crunching, you’ll turn to a full computer. But there was that awkward time when calculators were very important and computers were very expensive that calculators tried to be what we needed from full-blown computers. The HP41C was probably the pinnacle of that trend. If you’ve ever had one, you know that is a marvel of the day’s technology with alphanumeric capabilities and four plug in ports for more memory or ROMs. It really was a little hand-held computer. Didn’t have one? Don’t worry, you can now build your own. In fact, the HP emulator will also act like an HP15C or 16C, if you prefer.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

DIY High Flow 3D Printing Nozzle

Sometimes advances happen when someone realizes that a common sense approach isn’t the optimal one. Take radio. Success in radio requires bigger antennas and more power, right? But cell phones exist because someone realized you could cram more people on a frequency if you use less power and smaller antennas to limit the range of each base station. With FDM 3D printing, smaller nozzles were all the rage for a while because they offer the possibility of finer detail. However, these days if you want fine detail you should be using resin-based printers and larger nozzles offer faster print times and stronger parts. The Volcano hotend started this trend but there are other options now. [Stefan] over at CNC Kitchen decided to make his own high flow nozzle and he claims it is better than other options.
HOME & GARDEN
hackaday.com

Observing A Plant’s Vascular System With X-Ray Video

[Ben Krasnow] has a knack for showing us what’s inside of things while they’re moving. This week’s Applied Science experiment has him making time-lapse X-ray videos of things. This plant’s vascular system is just one of a few examples, the others being a dial clock and the zoom lens on a DSLR.
SCIENCE
hackaday.com

Ender 3 Meets MIG Welder To Make A Metal Benchy — Kind Of

When you can buy a 3D printer at Aldi, you pretty much know that 3D printing has been reduced to practice. At least for the plastic version of 3D printing; metal printing is another thing entirely. It’s easy to squeeze out a little molten plastic in a controlled fashion, but things get a little more — energetic — when you try to do the same with metal.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy