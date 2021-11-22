Felony drug arrests are still at a ‘disastrous’ rate

Caswell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspected drug dealer this week. 33 year old James Kenneth Bell was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of selling a schedule two controlled substance, three counts of possession, two counts of selling cocaine and two more possession counts. Bell is being held in the Caswell County Detention Center under a $10,000.00 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for next Wednesday.
Over the last several months, the New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation based on tips and community complaints of drug activity in the area of the 1900 block of Railroad Street, New Bern, NC. This investigation culminated today when officers arrested 28-year-old Sharae Becton, and 34-year-old Benjamin G. Brown.
Arrests were made Friday, Nov. 12, in a county wide roundup targeting suspects who were involved in the distribution of controlled substances. Thirty warrants were issued and as of Monday, Nov. 15, over half of the suspects had been arrested or turned themselves over to law enforcement. The announcement came...
HARRIS COUNTY — An inspection of a liquor store by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has resulted in the felony arrest of a Harris County man along with the seizure of several pounds of marijuana and firearms. TABC agents made the arrest while inspecting D&K Spring Liquor at 23311 Aldine...
While on patrol Wednesday on Highway 33 and Township Road 94, Washington Township officers observed a motorist in a Chevy traveling with a loud exhaust and a broken front windshield. Officers initiated a traffic stop identifying the driver as 27-year-old Nicholas Graham Wisse of Bellefontaine. While speaking with Wisse, officers...
On Wednesday, 11/17/2021 Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) attempted to serve an outstanding warrant for arrest at a residence on Hickory Lincolnton Highway. The person named on that warrant was not present. A resident of Hickory Lincolnton Highway property, Joshua Lee Franklin, subsequently consented to a search of the premises.
Shaun J. Christian, 49, of Carlin was arrested Nov. 22, 2021, at 975 Terminal Way for fugitive felon from another state. Michael J. Healy, 37, of Elko was arrested Nov. 20, 2021, at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $12,760.
The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has released details of drug investigation that took place this week. The sheriff’s office along with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Brush Run Road in Cambridge on Wednesday. At the home detectives said they discovered...
A local woman was arrested recently for allegedly damaging someone else’s property. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Leigh Padgett was reported to have trespassed on private property and caused $2,500 worth of damage. A press release from the sheriff’s department did not give details on what was damaged.
A 22-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested Tuesday for the second time this month, while a 27-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Tuesday for the third time this year, both on felony charges. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Isaac Foley and Zack Horne were made aware of an active warrant...
Troopers report the arrest of two Saint Joseph men Sunday afternoon in Platte County on a felony drug charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrests of 21-year-old Trevor D. Genson and 20-year-old Daniel S. Morrison on a preliminary charge of felony possession of a controlled substance at 3:46 Sunday afternoon.
SEDALIA, MO – An ongoing drug investigation netted three arrests, according to a press release Wednesday. Police confiscated methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia at one location. A search warrant served Wednesday at a residence on 400 North Mill Street, also determined it was in violation of nuisance property ordinance. Two residents,...
Local authorities arrested a Goldsboro man on a felony weapon possession charge during a routine traffic stop in Mount Olive Nov. 12. Mount Olive Sgt. Donald Gregory reportedly observed a driver commit a motor vehicle violation on South Church Street. Gregory stopped the silver Dodge Neon and searched the vehicle and its occupants.
Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 16 th of November 2021 the Evangeline Parish Sheriffs Departments Narcotics Unit, executed a. search warrant in the Mamou area. Agents had been receiving many complaints of drug activity from. this residence. When agents entered...
Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Detective Cheatham reports that he was assigned to investigate a Felony Forgery case in October 2021. An arrest has been made in this case. The owner of a...
A Hailey man was booked into the Blaine County Jail on Saturday night for attempted strangulation, a felony punishable by incarceration for up to 15 years in Idaho. According to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 11:04 p.m. on Nov. 20 to a residence in north Hailey for a possible domestic violence situation following a 911 hang-up.
Former NFL running back Zac Stacy, shown brutally attacking the mother of child in a disturbing video that emerged on Thursday, was arrested Thursday night, according to TMZ.com. Stacy faces two felony charges arising from the incident — aggravated battery and criminal mischief. The arrest came after the victim posted...
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind — Indiana State Police have arrested the owner of Johnny D's Bar and Grill in Jeffersonville, Ind. over multiple felony charges including racketeering, theft and tax evasion. In October of 2020, ISP Special Investigations Detective Tim Denby received a tip about possible illegal activities by the 59-year-old owner,...
Comments / 0