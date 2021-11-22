Felony drug arrests are still at a ‘disastrous’ rate

Caswell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspected drug dealer this week. 33 year old James Kenneth Bell was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of selling a schedule two controlled substance, three counts of possession, two counts of selling cocaine and two more possession counts. Bell is being held in the Caswell County Detention Center under a $10,000.00 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for next Wednesday.

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO