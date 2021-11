On the heels of K-actress Song Hye Kyo‘s new drama Now, We are Breaking Up premiering last weekend, this week there is casting news of her upcoming next drama. Famed screenwriter Kim Eun Sook‘s next drama The Glory will star Song Hye Kyo as a revenge driven teacher getting justice on her high school era tormentors who are now rich wives with kids. Lim Ji Yeon has been cast as the second female lead in The Glory which means she’s a rich wife that everyone envies. The drama is slated to be an 8-episode run in each season for a two season run. Directing is the PD of Secret Forest (Stranger) and Record of Youth, whose most current drama is Happiness, so it’s a new collab with Kim Eun Sook rather than her using the PD she’s worked with multiple times. The drama is scheduled to air in 2022.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO