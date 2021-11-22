Max Verstappen: I never get presents from F1's race stewards

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team could call on Formula One’s stewards to reconsider their decision not to penalise Max Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix.Hamilton won the Interlagos race following a superb comeback drive, but Verstappen escaped punishment for running his rival off the road as they duelled for first position.The stewards noted the incident before looking at the footage and choosing not to launch a formal investigation – a decision Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff described as “laughable”.FIA race director Michael Masi later revealed that the on-board video from Verstappen’s car was not available when the stewards acted.And the PA...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO