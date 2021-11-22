ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Max Verstappen: I never get presents from F1's race stewards

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Verstappen said he was not surprised to be handed a grid penalty at the Qatar Grand Prix as he "never gets...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Verstappen should get a five place grid penalty for next race': F1 fans call for Red Bull driver to be penalised after his on-board footage from Sao Paulo GP is FINALLY released in which he avoided any punishment for running Lewis Hamilton off track

Formula One fans have called for Max Verstappen to receive a penalty after on-board footage of his tussle with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil was finally released. Mercedes were furious after a lap 48 incident between the two championship title contenders, in which their man overtook Verstappen, only for him to be forced wide and pushed back down to second place.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Max Verstappen hits back in fierce title fight with Lewis Hamilton after going marginally quicker in Friday practice for the Qatar Grand Prix... but Brit's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas goes fastest at the Losail Circuit

Max Verstappen ended an explosive day in the title battle against Lewis Hamilton narrowly quicker than his rival in Friday practice at the Qatar Grand Prix. Verstappen came into the weekend subject to a Mercedes review request regarding his defensive driving against Hamilton at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix last time out.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

“Disgrace” – These F1 fans not happy after stewards overlook latest Verstappen and Hamilton incident

Some F1 fans on Twitter were not best pleased with the stewards’ reluctance to penalise Max Verstappen for running Lewis Hamilton off the track during the Sao Paulo GP. Hamilton, who started tenth on the grid, took full advantage of the Mercedes’ straight-line speed to fly up to second place, ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
MOTORSPORTS
94.3 Jack FM

Motor racing-F1 stewards to assess Mercedes review request on Thursday

(Reuters) -Formula One stewards will hear Mercedes representatives on Thursday to decide whether to grant a request for review of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix incident between title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Verstappen’s Red Bull team were also invited to attend the video hearing. Mercedes asked for a...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Max Verstappen
The Independent

Mercedes could call on F1’s stewards to review Max Verstappen incident at Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team could call on Formula One’s stewards to reconsider their decision not to penalise Max Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix.Hamilton won the Interlagos race following a superb comeback drive, but Verstappen escaped punishment for running his rival off the road as they duelled for first position.The stewards noted the incident before looking at the footage and choosing not to launch a formal investigation – a decision Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff described as “laughable”.FIA race director Michael Masi later revealed that the on-board video from Verstappen’s car was not available when the stewards acted.And the PA...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 stewards to hear new evidence over Verstappen/Hamilton incident

Following Formula 1's move to reveal the forward-facing camera footage from Verstappen's car on Tuesday, which stewards didn't have access to when deciding not to investigate the Red Bull driver appearing to edge his Mercedes rival Hamilton off the Interlagos track during their battle for the lead at Turn 4, Mercedes requested a right to review.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 Qatar GP: Bottas tops FP2 from Gasly and Verstappen

Just after darkness had fallen at the Losail circuit, Friday’s second session got underway, with Kimi Raikkonen leading the pack out of the pits and setting the opening time during the early running on the harder compounds. Raikkonen’s 1m41.721s was immediately beaten by Carlos Sainz Jr’s opening time of 1m26.364s...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Red Bull also called to stewards over Verstappen's defence

Red Bull will join Mercedes in visiting the stewards regarding the incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Brazil. Red Bull have also been called to the stewards to discuss the latest incident involving Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Verstappen and Hamilton went wheel-to-wheel...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1#Stewards#Grand Prix#Red Bull#Dutch
ESPN

Max Verstappen: I'd pull same move on Lewis Hamilton again

LOSAIL, Qatar -- Max Verstappen is convinced he did nothing wrong in defending the lead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix against title rival Lewis Hamilton last weekend, saying he would pull the same move again in a similar situation. The incident, which saw both drivers end up in the...
MOTORSPORTS
Telegraph

Lando Norris exclusive interview: F1 stewards penalised me - Max Verstappen deserves punishment too

While Formula 1 held its collective breath in the Qatari desert on Thursday night, uncertain about which way stewards might go in the controversial Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton incident from last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, one man at least was unequivocal. “I found it surprising that Max escaped punishment in the first place,” admitted McLaren’s Lando Norris.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Mercedes file serious request against Max Verstappen after Lewis Hamilton clash at F1 Brazilian GP

Mercedes have filed a request for ‘Right of Review’ following the controversial clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on Lap 48 at the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. The Sao Paulo GP was full of exhilarating action as Hamilton weaved his way through the field after having to incur several penalties over the race weekend. On Lap 48, Hamilton was finally close enough to make a move on Verstappen heading into turn 4 of the circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Qatar GP: Get to know about all the reactions on Max Verstappen’s grid penalty

After Lewis Hamilton endured a tough time at the Brazilian Grand Prix, it seems like the other title protagonist Max Verstappen is going to witness the same fate in Qatar GP. Along with Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas, both these ace drivers are going to receive grid penalties ahead of the race on Sunday for ignoring yellow flags respectively.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Max is BACK in the dock! Verstappen is called in front of the stewards for 'ignoring' yellow flags in frantic Qatar GP qualifying session... with pole sitter Lewis Hamilton hoping for a race-day boost against title rival

Lewis Hamilton was handed a world championship boost on Saturday night when Max Verstappen was summoned to the stewards for seemingly ignoring double-waved yellow flags during qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix. The championship leader will learn his fate following the hearing today at 1pm here in Doha and 10am...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy