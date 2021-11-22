ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China's President Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders Beijing would not 'bully' smaller countries

CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese President Xi Jinping told leaders of the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit on Monday that Beijing would not coerce its smaller regional neighbors, Chinese state media reported. China would never seek hegemony nor take advantage of its size...

www.cnbc.com

omahanews.net

Two more nations sign up to China's New Silk Road initiative

Eritrea and Guinea-Bissau have announced plans to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), actively promoted by Beijing. The two nations have reportedly signed a formal agreement with China ahead of a key regional forum. The ambitious multi-trillion-dollar BRI, also known as the New Silk Road, was announced by President...
CHINA
gcaptain.com

As China Menaces Taiwan, the Island’s Friends Aid Its Secretive Submarine Project

By Mari Saito (Reuters) – For more than two decades, Taiwan tried to buy a fleet of modern conventional submarines to fend off an existential threat – invasion by China. There were no takers. The United States, Taiwan’s main ally, has a nuclear-powered fleet and hadn’t built diesel-powered subs in decades. Other nations balked, fearful of angering Beijing.
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan, Europe must defend democracy together, president says

TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan and Europe must work together to defend against authoritarianism and disinformation, President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting lawmakers from the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Monday. Lithuania has faced sustained pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, since allowing...
POLITICS
Axios

Chinese jets enter Taiwan zone as Xi holds talks to strengthen military

Taiwan's defense ministry reported another 27 Chinese aircraft entered the self-governed island's air defense identification zone on Sunday. Why it matters: The latest of several Chinese military incursions into the zone this year came as China's President Xi Jinping met with generals to discuss further strengthening the country's armed forces, per Reuters.
MILITARY
baltimorenews.net

China ties blamed for Solomon Islands unrest

Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): As the violent unrest refuses to die down in the Solomon Islands, the leader of island nation Manasseh Sogavare has blamed "foreign powers" for encouraging the unrest in the country that is a key battlefront in the Pacific region. Papua New Guinea and Australia are...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

China's military activities could risk 'miscalculation': Report

Taipei [Taiwan], November 28 (ANI): Amid the rising tensions in the Taiwan strait, security experts have warned that China's provocative military activities near Taiwan could result in "miscalculation."Speaking at the conference in Taipei, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said, "In the Indo-Pacific region, America's effort to resolve and manage differences with the leadership of the People's Republic of [PRC] faces distinct challenges.""The PRC's repressive actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, military adventurism in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, discriminatory economic policies and economic coercion of our allies, as well as cyberattacks on the United States and many others all threaten the rules-based order," Oudkirk was quoted as saying by Taipei Times.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Was new variant named Omicron to avoid angering Beijing? WHO chose to skip TWO letters of Greek alphabet to avoid 'Xi' which has written similarity to Chinese president Xi Jinping

The relationship between China and the World Health Organisation has come under renewed scrutiny after the UN body appeared to skip over the Greek letter 'Xi' and call the new Covid variant 'Omicron' instead. Last night the WHO sparked criticism from China hawks after it named the mutation 'Omicron' instead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Myanmar faces further isolation in ASEAN following military regime

Naypyitaw [Myanmar] November 28 (ANI): Myanmar junta after facing international pressure has started to face isolation within the Association of Southeast Asian Group of Nations (ASEAN) group of countries. According to the Asia Times, Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was similarly conspicuously absent from two virtual ASEAN meetings with...
POLITICS
The Independent

China tells US not to ‘play Taiwan card’ because it is a ‘losing hand’ as lawmakers visit island

Bipartisan lawmakers visited Taiwan on Thursday, a move that has angered the powers that be in China. Beijing considers the contested island part of its territory and did not sanction a meeting.Following the visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reminded the US “not to play the Taiwan card, because it’s a bad card, and a losing hand”, during a media briefing. He reminded the US not to breach the One-China policy, or send the wrong idea about “Taiwan independence”.The five US lawmakers paid a surprise visit to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, which solidified the relationship between the eastern...
FOREIGN POLICY
wtaq.com

Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to visit four southeast Asian countries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia will visit Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand from the weekend after President Joe Biden pledged stepped up engagement with Southeast Asia, a key battleground in his contest for influence with China. Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East...
WORLD
Telegraph

Richard Osman: Why visiting China has changed my view of the world

Visiting China didn’t just change the way I look at China – it changed the way I look at the whole world. My daughter has been studying out there, so I’ve visited three or four times in the past five years. It’s an extraordinary country in every way, but what has really blown my mind is the fact that they like my Thursday Murder Club novels over there.
CHINA
abc17news.com

China’s crackdown on Hong Kong may have pushed Taiwan further away than ever

In just five years, Lin Fei-fan went from charging into Taiwan’s legislature and occupying the building with hundreds of students to a senior job for the island’s ruling party. But his story could have been very different if he lived in Hong Kong, where student activists once brought the financial...
CHINA

