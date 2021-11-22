ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie protectors find their thrill saving Blueberry Hill

By MARY DIVINE, St. Paul Pioneer Press
 7 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Blueberry Hill prairie south of Bayport is secure — at least for the next five years. The St. Croix Valley chapter of The Prairie Enthusiasts and the Minnesota Department of Transportation recently signed a “Highway Sponsorship” agreement for the 13-acre site. Under the terms of the...

