A close-quarters study of the daily trials of living with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease — co-directed by the patient’s son with equal parts adoration and despairing frustration — “Eat Your Catfish” is a documentary every bit as tough-minded as its title is unexpectedly playful. That, as it turns out, is not a disconnect when it comes to Kathryn Arjomand, a New York mother of two who has been living with the neurodegenerative condition for years, and handles it with a blend of frank anger, exhausted acceptance and offbeat humor. Citing as inspiration the “wild overacting” of Julia Roberts in “August: Osage County” — where the line “eat your catfish” does indeed appear — Kathryn resolves to live as “a more dramatic version of myself.” Not everyone, least of all her negligent husband Saeed, is on the same wavelength.

