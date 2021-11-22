Area births

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The multimillion-dollar proposed project known as Pomona Commons will not move forward at this time, and the status of the Our Lady of the Highway shrine on the property remains uncertain. Township Administrator Chris Johansen said he has been informed that ARK Innovations LLC, the developer of...
Atlantic Cape to host open house: Atlantic Cape Community College will host an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. The event is for high school students, incoming freshmen, transfer students or adult learners. Participants will learn about degree and career training programs and take a campus tour. RSVP online at atlantic.edu/openhouse. For questions or more information, contact Carol Fraone at 609-343-5009 or cfraone@atlantic.edu.
Beautifully renovated rancher in Cologne section of Galloway! This secluded home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms overlooking plentiful farm views and close to shopping, restaurants, and more. Desired open floor plan with Luxury Plank flooring throughout. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, large farm sink, stainless appliances, 6’ island and granite countertops! Private master suite with WIC. New high efficiency HVAC, U asphalt driveway, and more!
New to Market! Santa's 2 Story Colonial Home situated high on a hill in beautiful quiet neighborhood. Offers a wrap around large porch. Quiet street surrounding executive homes. Nature lovers dream. Sits on a 125 x 160 deep lot. Once you step into the foyer you will feel right at home in this unique property. Beautiful Brazilian hardwood flooring throughout. Great room off the kitchen with cathedral ceilings and wood burning fireplace for those cozy nights to sit back and enjoy the crackling and warmth of the fire. Kitchen offers newer upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cozy breakfast bar seating for four. roof is only 3 years old. Plenty of room in the back yard for an inbound pool. Home offers plenty of storage. 2 car garage with 2nd floor bonus room with sep. entrance or access from the house. surrounding homes with horses to enjoy on your walks. This is a must see!
ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey health officials are closely monitoring the Omicron COVID variant, but they are not yet issuing any new guidelines.
While COVID cases in the state are on the rise in recent weeks, the Delta variant continues to be a concern, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Monday.
Regardless of the strain, the message remains the same.
“We strongly encourage everyone to keep masking up when you’re indoors and distancing is not possible, especially when you’re with people whose vaccination status is not clear,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.
Things like masks continue to be encouraged, not mandated. Murphy also encouraged vaccines, along...
PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 6 p.m. first Wednesdays through December; certified pet therapy dogs and their handlers are online for members of the community to relax, enjoy and reduce stress; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info. Thursday, Dec. 2. TOWNSHIP OF...
ATLANTIC CITY — City officials will host a sock and glove drive from Dec. 1 through Dec. 21. The city will accept donations of all sizes for all genders. Donations can be made at the City Hall lobby Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations will be given to Turning...
This fantastic single family home with up to 7 bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths would be perfect for your whole family. Large brightly lit kitchen with new skylights leads into a super great room where the family can gather and enjoy each other's company during the holidays and throughout the year. 1st floor features a kitchen, great room, formal living room, dining room and office. Beautiful built in cabinetry throughout. Go out into your private fenced in yard with deck and gazebo. Enjoy 2 fenced in yards perfect for your family as well as your 4 legged family members. Dual zone heat with gas and geothermal. 3 zone central air conditioner. Roof from 2020. Extra large garage with parking for up to 4 cars. 2nd floor features 5 bedrooms plus 4 baths. Finished top floor has 2 more rooms and storage attic. Be part of the Linwood community. Just minutes from Ocean City, Atlantic City, Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township and all the fun and shopping you can enjoy.
A resurgence in Oregon of feline panleukopenia, or feline distemper virus, has local vets and shelters stressing the importance of vaccinations.
The Pleasantville Board of Education will hold its third meeting in three weeks Monday at 5:30 p.m. to appoint a new board solicitor. The two law firms that have drawn the most attention from the board are Carroll Law Firm and Capehart Scatchard, Florio, Perrucci, Steinhardt & Cappelli, Tipton, Taylor LLC. The former firm is headed by Jim Carroll, who previously served as the board solicitor during a multi-year, controversial tenure. The latter firm includes former Board Solicitor Lester Taylor, whom the board voted to remove in October and whose termination became effective Nov. 21. A third candidate, Parker McCay, is also under consideration.
Rich and Mya Bingham would like to announce the birth of their baby, Alec Leon Bingham who was born on May 18, 2021 at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. He was 8 lbs, 11 oz. and 21 inches long. Alec was blessed at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cordova, Alaska on November 21, 2021 with his grandparents, Richard & Debby Bingham (Hayden, Idaho) and Bill & Ann Howard (Cordova, Alaska) present.
CAPE MAY — The newest member of City Council took the oath of office in front of City Clerk Erin Burke and city manager Mike Voll on Nov. 22, according to city officials. City Council appointed Michael Yeager to the seat on Nov. 15, but he was out of town for the meeting. Mayor Zach Mullock said the new member needed to take the oath of office within 30 days of the former member’s resignation, which would have expired before the next City Council meeting Dec. 7.
When a New York funeral home closed its door a few years ago, it found itself in the midst of a moral dilemma it had never bargained for. There, on its shelves, were more than 275 boxes of cremains never picked up by the families of the deceased. Some dated back 100 years.
PEABODY — Puritan Lawn Memorial Park will host its 32nd annual Holiday Candlelight Service on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4:15 p.m. The service will be held outdoors at Puritan Lawn’s
