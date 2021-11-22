Auckland lockdown to end as New Zealand tries new virus tack

With Austria and the Netherlands reintroducing lockdowns in response to spiking coronavirus cases in western Europe, many in the UK will be glancing anxiously across the English Channel, fearing social restrictions could soon be reintroduced in Britain.The World Health Organisation has said it is “very worried” about the spread of Covid-19 on the continent and warned 700,000 more deaths could be recorded in Europe by March unless urgent action is taken, bringing the total to 2.2 million since the pandemic began.But since “Freedom Day” on 19 July, Boris Johnson’s government has refused to reinstate mandatory mask orders or social...
Comments / 0