Public Health

Auckland lockdown to end as New Zealand tries new virus tack

By NICK PERRY Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Bars, restaurants and gyms can reopen in Auckland from early...

www.timesdaily.com

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

New lockdown announced in Europe

The Netherlands has once again tightened its pandemic restrictions, with a new overnight lockdown announced by the government. The state is battling a record-breaking Covid-19 surge, as hospitals face a ?code black? scenario. Starting from Monday, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

New Zealand to ease Auckland domestic border curbs in mid-Dec

WELLINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Domestic borders around New Zealand's largest city Auckland will reopen from Dec. 15 for fully vaccinated people and those with negative COVID-19 test results, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday. Auckland is the epicentre of an outbreak of the infectious Delta variant of the...
AUSTRALIA
FXStreet.com

NZ PM Ardern: Will lift Auckland border next month after lockdown ends

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday, they will lift a temporary border around Auckland on December 15, reopening borders almost after four months. “Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in time for Christmas and summer.”
VACCINES
eturbonews.com

Netherlands goes into a new lockdown

Despite 85% of the country’s adult population being vaccinated, the surge in the Netherlands is said to be the worst in Western Europe. The government of the Netherlands announced that starting on Monday, November 29, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will be closed from 5pm to 5am. Masks will be required in secondary schools, and everyone who can work from home is urged to do so.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

New Zealand to reopen to vaccinated visitors

New Zealand has unveiled its plans to reopen borders and will allow foreigners to enter next year. Fully vaccinated visitors can enter from 30 April, and will have to self-isolate for seven days upon arrival. More New Zealanders will be allowed to travel home from early next year as well,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
breakingtravelnews.com

New Zealand to reopen to tourists in April

New Zealand has announced it will reopen borders to visitors vaccinated against Covid-19 in the opening months of 2022. It will be the first time the country has been open to travellers since prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, announced a snap closure in the first month of the pandemic last year.
AUSTRALIA
Times Daily

New variant not stopping New Zealand's reopening plans

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The emergence of the omicron variant hasn't changed New Zealand's plans to ease restrictions in Auckland and move the nation into a new, more open phase of its pandemic response, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
AUSTRALIA
NBC News

New Zealand politician cycles to hospital in labor, gives birth

New Zealand Member of Parliament Julie Anne Genter got on her bicycle early on Sunday and headed to the hospital. She was already in labor and she gave birth an hour later. “Big news!” the Greens politician posted on her Facebook page a few hours later. “At 3.04am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family. I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labor, but it did end up happening.”
AUSTRALIA
Times Daily

Wary, weary world slams doors shut, fearing omicron variant

BRUSSELS (AP) — Countries around the world slammed their doors shut again to try to keep the new omicron variant at bay Monday, even as more cases of the mutant coronavirus emerged and scientists raced to figure out just how dangerous it might be. Support local journalism reporting on your...
WORLD
Times Daily

Australia delays relaxing border, 5th omicron case reported

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian authorities announced on Monday that they would delay plans to relax border restrictions by at least two weeks, as the country reported its fifth case of the omicron COVID-19 variant. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread

(AP) — The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday and Australia found two as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travelers arriving from southern Africa. A raft of curbs being imposed by nations around the world as they scramble to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

UK to expand COVID vaccine boosters amid omicron fears

LONDON (AP) — Britain is extending its COVID-19 booster vaccine program to millions more people as part of efforts to tackle the spread of the new omicron variant, which is feared to be more contagious and vaccine-resistant. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be a new UK lockdown before Christmas?

With Austria and the Netherlands reintroducing lockdowns in response to spiking coronavirus cases in western Europe, many in the UK will be glancing anxiously across the English Channel, fearing social restrictions could soon be reintroduced in Britain.The World Health Organisation has said it is “very worried” about the spread of Covid-19 on the continent and warned 700,000 more deaths could be recorded in Europe by March unless urgent action is taken, bringing the total to 2.2 million since the pandemic began.But since “Freedom Day” on 19 July, Boris Johnson’s government has refused to reinstate mandatory mask orders or social...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD

