Take a Look at the 'The Simpsons' x adidas Originals Superstar "Snowball"

Following the successful release earlier this year that saw shoe designer Stan Smith team up with ADIDAS for Towelie-inspired shoes for 4/20, the re-team is back to release a bunch more South Park-inspired shoes, this time with inspiration coming from the show’s four principal characters. First up, is this little diddy where Stan Marsh is the star, featuring the character’s iconic look clearly inspiring every inch of this new shoe. We don’t have a release date or pricing details yet, but with a South Park special coming to Paramount+ later this month, one would think sooner rather than later.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO