Take a Look at the 'The Simpsons' x adidas Originals Superstar "Snowball"

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing its partnership with Matt Groening‘s The Simpsons, is now readying the release of the adidas Originals Superstar “Snowball.”. Modeled after Snowball...

The Simpsons and Adidas Have Another Collab Coming Soon

Adidas is linking up with The Simpsons once more on a new sneaker collaboration. Shown here is the upcoming “Snowball” Superstar collab inspired by the family’s pet cat. Official Adidas product images reveal that the pair doesn’t stray far from the look of the cartoon cat as the majority of the slip-on upper is covered in a furry material while the facial features of the feline appear at the midfoot. Staying true to the theme is a tail at the heel along with a red heel tab inspired by the cat’s collar. Rounding out the tonal look is a matching navy outsole.
bubbleblabber.com

FASHION: “The Simpsons” X ADIDAS Collabo Reveals “Snowball” Inspired Collection

The Simpsons are continuing their ongoing collaboration with a newly announced crossover shoe featuring the family’s infamous cat Snowball II (the family’s original Snowball has been dead for over thirty seasons). The new black shoes features Snowball’s eyes, it’s tail, and even a furry material on the shoe. The new kicks are expected to drop before the end of the year, hopefully in time for Christmas, so we’ll update this article when we get a release.
Adidas thinks people want to wear shoe modelled after Snowball II from ‘The Simpsons’

One of the unsung characters from The Simpsons is getting the designer shoe treatment with the Adidas x Snowball II crossover. The Adidas Originals Superstar “Snowball” is the latest in the brand’s continuing partnership. Modelled after the shy but inimitable Snowball II, the Simpsons family’s second beloved cat, the shoe seriously looks like the lil’ black feline. It really sits right on the precipice of creepy and cute.
