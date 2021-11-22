Take a Look at the 'The Simpsons' x adidas Originals Superstar "Snowball"

Following its Campus 80 “Towelie” release for 4/20, is gearing up to expand its partnership South Park with shoes inspired by the four main characters. Leading the incoming mix of sneakers is the adidas Originals Stan Smith “Stan Marsh.” Inspired by Stan’s iconic brown jacket with a red collar, blue hat with a red puffball and rim and blue jeans look, the shoe features a bright blue leather upper. Aside from matching suede tongues, the shoe is accented by contrasting red suede mudguards. Detailing comes in the form of “Sweet Dude” at the heels, “Endorsed by:” tongues with Stan Marsh, printed insoles and white midsoles marked by adidas branding.
