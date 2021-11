The African American Museum is the only one of its kind in the Southwestern Region devoted to the preservation and display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials. It has one of the largest African American Folk Art collections in the US. The Museum combines the research of its world-renowned staff with its award-winning design expertise to create high-quality exhibitions and events. Under the leadership of CEO and Founder, Dr. Harry Robinson and Deputy Director Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, there’s a wonderful team that oversees this absolutely beautiful facility that is also perfect for dinners, weddings, lectures, receptions and more. Call 214-565-9026 and become a member, or schedule a tour or event today. Check it out at www.aamdallas.org.

MUSEUMS ・ 9 DAYS AGO