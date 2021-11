The University of Alabama officially dedicated Wade Hall in honor of Archie Wade, the first Black faculty member at the Capstone, during a recent ceremony. Wade became the first Black faculty member at UA in 1970 and worked in the department of kinesiology for 30 years. During that time, he earned his doctorate from UA, achieved the status of tenured professor and was a founding member of the Black Faculty and Staff Association.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO