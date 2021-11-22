ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Roman Reigns Defeats Big E at 2021 WWE Survivor Series

By Mike Chiari
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Universal champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE titleholder Big E at Survivor...

bleacherreport.com

ComicBook

WWE Raw: Big E Threatens to Hospitalize Roman Reigns, The Usos Respond

Big E opened this week's Monday Night Raw by cutting a promo on Roman Reigns and The Usos for brutally attacking Xavier Woods at the end of last week's Friday Night SmackDown. He said, "Let's get to the matter at hand, and that is Roman Reigns. You see Roman, it was just supposed to be Brand vs. Brand, it was just supposed to be Champion vs. Champion. But you and your cousins, you took it to a place that we can never come back from. You see, you put your hands on my family. So now that means I've got to beat your a— like you stole something.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE
PWMania

Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction To His Friends Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE
Roman Reigns
ComicBook

WWE Teases Roman Reigns' Next Challenger for the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns once again closed another WWE pay-per-view with a victory this past Sunday, defeating Big E in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series. His current reign as WWE Universal Champion passed 450 days this week and based on the rumors about Brock Lesnar and The Rock being his next two WrestleMania opponents it doesn't seem like "The Tribal Chief" will be dropping the title anytime soon. But WWE still needs to give him a new challenger, and in the latest ad for Friday Night SmackDown the question was posed, "who will be brave enough to step up to Roman Reigns now?"
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Reveals Roman Reigns' New Challenger

The main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown was set to decide who would be the No. Contender for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, though an ordinary one on one or triple threat match was going to do. Instead, WWE announced a Black Friday Battle Royal for the No. 1 Contender spot, and it included a host of names, including Sheamus, The Viking Raiders, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Drew Gulak, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet, Jeff Hardy, Boogs, Cesaro, Ridge Holland, Baron Corbin, and Madcap Moss, though surprisingly it did not include Drew Mcintyre. Out first was Zayn, followed by the Viking Raiders.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Says It’s Highly Unlikely They Will Ever Wrestle Again

WWE has released over 80 Superstars this year, and a few weeks ago the company released Nia Jax among other names. The former Raw Women’s Champion recently got the wrestling world talking when she changed her name to Lina Fanene on Twitter, and she also retweeted a post from the LinaFanene.com fansite.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Big E Crashes SmackDown and Brutally Attacks Roman Reigns

Tonight's main event was the anticipated confrontation between King Woods and Roman Reigns, and Woods was out first, calling out Reigns. "It is I, your King, King Woods, and I am in Hartford, and I'm here to find out if you are a man. Last week we had a match Roman, and I hit that elbow drop clean, but then your little cronies show up and it turns into a no contest," Woods said. "What does that mean? It means Roman Reigns, the so called Tribal Chief, on his own cannot beat Xavier Woods. So if it's not that way, why don't you come down here and prove me wrong?"
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

LECLAIR’S WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2021 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns vs. Big E, Lynch vs. Flair, traditional Survivor Series matches, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.) Announcers: Michael Cole & Pat McAfee (Smackdown), Jimmy Smith & Corey Graves & Byron Saxton (Raw) – various combinations. -The opening video package mixed in scenes from Netflix’s Red Notice, starring Dwayne...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and More Talk Survivor Series, The Rock, & George Clooney Battle on Late Night

WWE's Survivor Series hits this Sunday at the Barclays Center in New York, and to get the word out some of your favorite superstars took the Late Night stage at both NBC's The Tonight Show and CBS' The Late Show. Universal Champion Roman Reigns stopped by to chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show while Bianca Belair, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Big E, and The Street Profits played Just One Question with The Late Show's staff members, and both appearances delivered several entertaining moments, not the least of which was Rollins' choice of wardrobe, and you can watch the full video below.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Bringing Back Heavily Used Old Storyline

Been there, booked that. We are about to close out the year and that means that it is almost time to start up the Road To WrestleMania. That means WWE is going to be starting to set up their biggest feuds and stories of the year, which could culminate in some major events. WWE is already setting up one of its bigger matches going forward, albeit in a way we have seen before.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Big E. Talks Being WWE Champion On Raw, Roman Reigns & More

Big E. recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Champion spoke about working with Roman Reigns, moving forward with the title on Raw and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On working with...
WWE
Wrestling World

RAW: Big E sends a message to Roman Reigns

Meanwhile, let's review a summary of the situation for the women's roster. Backstage is Bianca Belair. Bianca says she doesn't appreciate Doudrop's recent words but she'll take care of her business again. Tamina arrives and challenges the former champion for a match, challenge accepted!. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens talks backstage and...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 11/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Peteani: Final Survivor Series hype, Owens vs. Balor, Big E addresses Roman Reigns, Liv confronts Becky, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by the host of the PWTorch VIP-exclusive podcast “WWE Then and Now” and PWTorch.com contributor Frank Peteani to break down Monday Night Raw with listener calls, an on-site correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include the final hype for the brand vs. brand Survivor Series matches, Kevin Owens as a heel, Big E juggling heel opponents, Big E opposite Roman Reigns, the personal nature of Becky Lynch’s promo on Charlotte, Liv Morgan failing to step up and meet her moment, general Raw pacing talk, and more. Enjoy!
WWE

