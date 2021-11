After seeing a continued dip in enrollment, Austin ISD is asking for feedback on its budget for next school year, which will likely include cuts. School districts get money from the state based on how many students are enrolled; when fewer students enroll in a district, the district gets less money. AISD lost around $60 million this year. That prevented it from being able to give teachers and staff a 2 percent raise.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO