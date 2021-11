As Deputy Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Olivares explained during Tuesday’s City Council work session, city staffers are recommending relocating the Downtown Austin Community Court to the Municipal Building at 124 W. Eighth St. She explained that staff had considered 22 different sites in the Central Austin area before deciding that the old City Hall is the best location. After hearing Olivares’ presentation, several Council members indicated they would be happy to settle on that location.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO