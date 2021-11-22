ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia’s largest ever drone display will welcome the new year in Melbourne

By Conor Lochrie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA classic midnight fireworks display to ring in the new year? Yawn – it’s all about drones now. Melbourne will say hello to 2021 this New Year’s Eve with Australia’s largest ever drone display. 350 of the little unmanned aircrafts will take to the sky on December 31st for...

