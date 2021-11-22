Rittenhouse is latest symbol of a nation divided on guns, crime and protest

Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial may have ended, but his veneration is only beginning. On Friday, a jury acquitted Rittenhouse on all charges after he shot three men, killing two and injuring one, during protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. Ever since the shootings, far-right groups online have fixated on Rittenhouse as a hero who was being unfairly tried, essentially turning him into one of their many living martyrs. A far-right group with 12,500 followers on Telegram, a chat-messaging app, posted daily updates on what it dubbed “the trial of Saint Kyle.” These groups also fixated on the criminal backgrounds of the men Rittenhouse shot, mocked their deaths and celebrated the verdict by calling for more violence. Now, as Rittenhouse receives not only adulation but internship offers from Republicans in Congress, his wide adoption as a right-wing martyr — a phenomenon previously only really embraced by the extreme right — marks just how much closer far-right and mainstream Republicans have gotten.

