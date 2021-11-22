ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rittenhouse is latest symbol of a nation divided on guns, crime and protest

By Analysis by Stephen Collinson
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Three days after his acquittal in a polarizing case in Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse is now a teenaged avatar for a nation divided over the nature of justice, the societal role of guns and violence in political discourse. The sight of Rittenhouse, 18, walking free on Friday after...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 3

Related
CNN

The Omicron Covid-19 variant is a crucial test for Biden

(CNN) — There are more questions than answers about the new Covid-19 variant known as Omicron first identified Thursday by South Africa's health minister. Still, with the World Health Organization announcing Friday Omicron is a "variant of concern" and vaccine manufacturer Moderna adding the variant poses "a significant potential risk," alarm bells are sounding in the United States and across the world about what it may mean for all of us.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
kmaland.com

The Intersection of Protesters' Rights and Rittenhouse Verdict

(Des Moines) -- The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict is fueling a variety of perspectives. In Iowa, one viewpoint is that it's adding to what's perceived as an increasingly hostile environment toward people who protest against systemic racism. Rittenhouse, a white teen from Illinois, was found not guilty of murder charges in...
DES MOINES, IA
FiveThirtyEight

Kyle Rittenhouse Bridged The Divide Between The Far Right And Mainstream Conservatives

Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial may have ended, but his veneration is only beginning. On Friday, a jury acquitted Rittenhouse on all charges after he shot three men, killing two and injuring one, during protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. Ever since the shootings, far-right groups online have fixated on Rittenhouse as a hero who was being unfairly tried, essentially turning him into one of their many living martyrs. A far-right group with 12,500 followers on Telegram, a chat-messaging app, posted daily updates on what it dubbed “the trial of Saint Kyle.” These groups also fixated on the criminal backgrounds of the men Rittenhouse shot, mocked their deaths and celebrated the verdict by calling for more violence. Now, as Rittenhouse receives not only adulation but internship offers from Republicans in Congress, his wide adoption as a right-wing martyr — a phenomenon previously only really embraced by the extreme right — marks just how much closer far-right and mainstream Republicans have gotten.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Donald Trump
The Guardian

Unrest in Portland as Kyle Rittenhouse verdict divides US

About 200 protesters in Portland, Oregon, broke windows and threw objects at police on Friday night as reaction poured in after a jury cleared Kyle Rittenhouse over the shooting deaths of two people at an anti-racism protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Sheriffs in the city declared a riot downtown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kyle Rittenhouse case: Why it so divides the US

Few US trials in recent years have generated such acrimony. What is it about the Kyle Rittenhouse case that so divides the country?. Inside the courtroom, the 18-year-old was visibly shaking as he heard the jury clear him of all five charges, including intentional homicide. He killed two men during...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘Great Day for America’: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, St. Louis Lawyers Who Pointed Guns at Protesters and Received Pardons, Cheer Kyle Rittenhouse Acquittal

The married St. Louis lawyers who pointed guns at protesters in their neighborhood in 2020 and went on to receive pardons after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges were outside the courthouse on Friday when a Kenosha, Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, of murder and all other charges. Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey welcomed the verdict in an interview with The Law&Crime Network’s Angenette Levy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Police Shooting#Democratic#Americans#The White House
Syracuse.com

What effect will Rittenhouse verdict have on nation’s gun debate?

Kyle Rittenhouse walked the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, a rifle slung around his chest and shoulder. The weapon was supposed to be for hunting on a friend’s property up north, the friend says. But on that night in August 2020, Rittenhouse says he took the Smith & Wesson AR-style semi-automatic with him as he volunteered to protect property damaged during protests the previous evening. Before midnight, he used it to shoot three people, killing two.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Duluth News Tribune

National View: Using the Rittenhouse case to push for gun control is pure nonsense

When keyboard cowboys at media outlets can fire off more than 60 words in less than a minute on the internet, should their First Amendment rights be limited? Even when those words are false and provide dangerous ammunition to rioters on our streets, looters, arsonists, and even murderers?. No. Their...
LAW
HuffingtonPost

QAnon Believers Rattled After Kyle Rittenhouse Calls Extremist Lawyer Lin Wood 'Insane'

QAnon followers were taken aback this week when acquitted gunman Kyle Rittenhouse slammed extremist lawyer and longtime QAnon acolyte Lin Wood as “insane.”. As Rittenhouse and Wood faced off against each other, QAnon backers were speaking out in support of the lawyer — or the gunman — indicating a possible fracture in the far-right conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

750K+
Followers
116K+
Post
601M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy