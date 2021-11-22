Samaiden named solar company of the year in EPC category

McAlvain Companies has announced the appointment of Jim Rowley to COO. Rowley, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, previously served as vice president of construction services at McAlvain Companies. In this position, he was responsible for assisting a team of project directors in team leadership and team support, overseeing the effective and efficient planning and managing of assigned projects to ensure a successful completion. In his new role, Rowley will be responsible for the overall operations of McAlvain Companies and will work with the CEO, Torry McAlvain, and Big-D board of directors to implement the strategic vision and values of the firm. Prior to joining McAlvain in 2020, Rowley worked in the Seattle market for both Howard S Wright Construction and Turner Construction.

