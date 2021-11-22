Samaiden named solar company of the year in EPC category

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An agri-business software company has been named the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business of the Year. AgTrax, headquartered in downtown Hutchinson, was selected as the recipient of the award during the Chamber's annual Farm City Week breakfast event Wednesday morning. AgTrax was recognized for its 25 years of serving the global, state, and local agriculture communities. Formed in 1996, AgTrax develops grain accounting software, designed specifically for grain elevators, fertilizer companies, full-service cooperatives, ethanol production plants, feed stores, agronomy product and service providers, petroleum outlets, c-stores, and other types of businesses in agriculture. In 2014, AgTrax leaders refocused the company on what it does best – developing accounting software – and began creating strategic partnerships with ‘ag-centric’ software innovation organizations to offer clients a variety of integrated applications to help meet their needs.
