ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Samaiden named solar company of the year in EPC category

By Surin Murugiah
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): Renewable energy and environment solutions provider Samaiden Group Bhd has been named the solar company of the year for the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) category. In a statement Monday (Nov 22), Samaiden said it was bestowed the title at the...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Axalta Named 2021 Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

GLEN MILLS, PA — Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) was recently named the 2021 Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. The annual Best Practices award recognizes Axalta for developing innovative coatings that address OEMs’ evolving needs in designing lighter-weight vehicles and exterior components and for its leadership in innovation and the commercialization of highly efficient coating solutions.
BUSINESS
krcgtv.com

Solar energy company lays out plans for Callaway County project

NEW BLOOMFIELD — NextEra Energy is one of the world's largest solar and wind energy producers, and they are looking to develop their next project in Callaway County. The renewable energy company first proposed their plan, the Guthrie Solar Project, to the county commission last summer, with hopes of having an operation project in 2024.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
aithority.com

iTalent Digital Named Disruptor Company Of The Year For SmartConX

ITalent Digital announced today that The Globee Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named iTalent Digital “Disruptor Company of the Year” in the Information Technology Cloud/SaaS category for SmartConX (previously known as Intelligent Content Syndication). These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer and enterprise experiences everywhere.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Is it Time for the Solar Revolution? This Company Thinks So

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The world is becoming increasingly aware of the threat climate change poses — many people are doing all they can to reverse course. Much of the global leadership...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epc#Kuala Lumpur#Samaiden Group Bhd#Lss#Epcc#Solar Industry
northcountrynow.com

Solar energy company joins Canton Chamber of Commerce

The Canton Chamber of Commerce welcomes its newest member EDF Renewables, developers of a $300 million, 240 megawatt solar energy center just west of the village on the Rich Road, Town of Canton. From the left are John Reynolds, land manager; Jack Honor, EDF Renewables development manager, accepting the Canton Chamber plaque from Tammy Mackin, the chamber’s executive director; and Josh Bennett, project developer. Submitted Photo.
CANTON, NY
handymantips.org

Picking the Right Solar Company

The world of solar energy is diverse, expanding and has numerous stakeholders. As a result, various companies have built a reputation dealing in solar energy at different levels, from research and development to marketing and distribution. Unfortunately, the diversity and innumerable options available in the solar industry makes it difficult for clients to choose a reliable company.
INDUSTRY
mysoutex.com

SDI named one of the best employers, companies of 2021

Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI) recently received a pair of accolades to add its myriad of awards and recognitions. First off, Forbes named Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) one of the World’s Best Employers for 2021. SDI was the only U.S. steel producer receiving this designation and one of only 236 U.S.-based businesses to make the 2021 list, which is comprised of 750 global companies.
SINTON, TX
bizjournals

Gene therapy company CEO named national Entrepreneur of the Year

The CEO of a gene therapy company that was acquired last year in a deal that could reach $4 billion has earned national honors from Ernst & Young. Sheila Mikhail, CEO and co-founder of AskBio, has been named the 2021 Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner. The award comes in the wake of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) acquiring the gene therapy company. Mikhail, along with acclaimed scientist Dr. Jude Samulski, started the company in 2001.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NWI.com

Superior Construction names new company leaders

PORTAGE — Superior Construction, headquartered locally at Ameriplex at the Port, has named several new business leaders, including a new executive overseeing operations. The construction company that was founded in Gary and now has offices in Portage and Jacksonville, Florida promoted within the company to fill the leadership roles. Doug...
PORTAGE, IN
beckershospitalreview.com

11 healthcare companies named in the Dow sustainability index

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index released its review results Nov. 12, with 11 major U.S healthcare companies included. The Dow Jones sustainability index is made up of global leaders in sustainability, identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The CSA is a vigorous questionnaire that compares companies across industries and then provides them with a ranking and score.
ECONOMY
rismedia.com

Curbio Named 2021 NVTC Tech 100 Company

Curbio has been named a 2021 NVTC Tech 100 company by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC). The NVTC is the trade association representing the national capital region’s technology community. The 2021 NVTC Tech 100 roster recognizes cutting-edge tech companies in the region who are driving tech innovation, leading economic growth and making a positive impact.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Main Market-bound Aurelius Technologies to raise RM104.73m

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 29): Aurelius Technologies Bhd (ATech), en route to the Main Market on Dec 16, is seeking to raise RM104.73 million from its initial public offering (IPO) exercise mainly to fund its expansion plans. The listing exercise entails the issuance of up to 103.87 million new shares, at...
MARKETS
lootpress.com

CEGAS begins second year of property evaluations for solar farms

HUNTINGTON, W.V. – Marshall University’s Center for Environmental, Geotechnical and Applied Sciences (CEGAS) has begun year two of evaluating properties for potential solar farms. The project is taking place through collaboration with its West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center and a partnership with the West Virginia Department of Economic Development’s Office of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
La Crosse Tribune

Johnson Block and Company, Inc. names new president

After 30 years of service Janice Froelich, president of Johnson Block and Company, Inc., retired from the board of directors. Carrie Leonard has been elected to serve as Johnson Block’s new president. Froelich, CPA served as president of the company since 2015. She played a critical role in helping the...
BUSINESS
Journal Review

North selects company for solar panels at 2 schools

LINDEN — North Montgomery Community School Corp. has selected a company to install solar panels at Lester B. Sommer and Pleasant Hill Elementary. Carmel-based Performance Services will be the qualified provider for the $1.96 million project following approval by the school board Monday. The project will generate just under $60,000 in energy savings for both schools after the first year, with a combined savings of nearly $4.33 million over 30 years.
MONTGOMERY, IN
idahobusinessreview.com

Rowley named COO of McAlvain Companies

McAlvain Companies has announced the appointment of Jim Rowley to COO. Rowley, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, previously served as vice president of construction services at McAlvain Companies. In this position, he was responsible for assisting a team of project directors in team leadership and team support, overseeing the effective and efficient planning and managing of assigned projects to ensure a successful completion. In his new role, Rowley will be responsible for the overall operations of McAlvain Companies and will work with the CEO, Torry McAlvain, and Big-D board of directors to implement the strategic vision and values of the firm. Prior to joining McAlvain in 2020, Rowley worked in the Seattle market for both Howard S Wright Construction and Turner Construction.
BUSINESS
Hutch Post

AgTrax named Agri-Business of the Year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An agri-business software company has been named the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business of the Year. AgTrax, headquartered in downtown Hutchinson, was selected as the recipient of the award during the Chamber's annual Farm City Week breakfast event Wednesday morning. AgTrax was recognized for its 25 years of serving the global, state, and local agriculture communities. Formed in 1996, AgTrax develops grain accounting software, designed specifically for grain elevators, fertilizer companies, full-service cooperatives, ethanol production plants, feed stores, agronomy product and service providers, petroleum outlets, c-stores, and other types of businesses in agriculture. In 2014, AgTrax leaders refocused the company on what it does best – developing accounting software – and began creating strategic partnerships with ‘ag-centric’ software innovation organizations to offer clients a variety of integrated applications to help meet their needs.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Benzinga

Ftc Solar Insider Trades $150K In Company Stock

Sean Hunkler, CEO at Ftc Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI), made a large insider buy on November 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of Ftc Solar at at a price of $9.47. The total transaction amounted to $151,520.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy