Nov. 22 - Eye on the Pie: Signage is for strangers

The histories and heritage of the Imperial Valley are numerous and worthy of celebration, whilst their lessons of adaptation and resilience can provide much-needed inspiration during times of modern adversity. Although COVID-19 forced the Imperial Valley Desert Museum to close its doors to the public in March 2020, its staff continued to work tirelessly behind the scenes to develop new and engaging content for a digital world. While the focus for staff initially centered on the development of digital materials, such as the successful completion IVDM’s Virtual Classroom video series, staff were also conscious to consider the development of projects on Museum grounds in anticipation for the return of in-person visitation.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO