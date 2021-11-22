New Mexico State defeats Indiana State 80-66 in Myrtle Beach third place game
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Donnie Tillman had 23 points as New Mexico State defeated Indiana State 80-66 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday night.
With the win, the Aggies clinched third-place at the early-season tournament and bounced back from a 27-point loss at the hands of Utah State on Friday morning.
Teddy Allen had 12 points for New Mexico State (4-1). Will McNair Jr. added 12 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Johnny McCants had 10 points.
“We talked a lot in the last 48 hours about getting off the mat. It would say a lot about how we’re going to be as a basketball team this year,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans.
The Aggies led by 20 points midway through the second half, before the Sycamores mounted a charge to get within six points with 3:30 to play on a Cameron Henry three-pointer.
But from there, NMSU closed strong, outscoring Indiana State by eight points late to secure the victory.
Micah Thomas had 23 points for the Sycamores (3-3). Cooper Neese added 18 points. Cameron Henry had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
NMSU will return home Wednesday to host New Mexico Highlands, then the Aggies have a six-day break before hosting rival New Mexico Nov. 30 at the Pan American Center.
