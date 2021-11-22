ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football team banned from playoffs for being ‘Too good’

By Christina Aguayo
KTSM
KTSM
 7 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Controversy is brewing over a North Texas youth football team who’s not allowed in the playoffs. The reason is because they are ‘too good.’

The seven and eight year old’s on the Flower Mound Rebels football team are having one a heck of a season. They haven’t lost a single game, and they were headed to the playoffs.

Until the Keller Youth Association, which the team joined last year, suddenly told them they can no longer compete.

Rhett Taylor of the Association and a coach in the league whose team also lost to the Rebels, says the team is just too good but the Rebels coach says he’s being a sore loser.

The Rebels’ coach claims, “He’s changing the rules so it benefits him, in a way, this is because they’re too good.

Taylor said the rebel’s coach is right, “they are too good. I fully admit it. Absolutely. They are a select level team. They are too good for a rec level team.”

However the coach disagrees, “I don’t think we can be too good.”

The Keller Youth Association says the team is still welcome to play its last game this weekend but won’t be going to the playoffs, even with their perfect record.

Comments / 8

Fred Dahler
6d ago

Great now Kids get punished for being Exceptional! I guess School Board likes it better if Kids are below Average,like our President! FJB !

Reply(1)
3
Joanie Cass
6d ago

Unacceptable. They are being treated unfairly for being acceptional. Shame on you!

Reply
5
 

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

