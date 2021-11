The Dogecoin price analysis is bearish. Resistance is found at $0.209. Support is present at $0.203. The Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today. After the 26th November flash crash and hitting November’s low, DOGE recovered slowly for two days and again faced rejection at $0.207 today, which is already a quite lower price level for DOGE/USD. Overall, DOGE is on the decline from 29th October and has not been able to break out of the bearish cycle.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO