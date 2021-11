Terra price analysis is bullish today. The price is now touching $45.96. The next resistance is at $48.1. The Terra price analysis is bullish as an increase in price has been observed today. LUNA/USD has been on an uptrend from 23rd November again, after being on a downtrend from 9th November to 22nd November when the price dropped serial-wise from $54, going below the psychological mark of $50 towards the $40 range. However, the trend seems to be making a shift now as bullish momentum is gaining strength.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO