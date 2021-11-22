ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Should you wear a mask at Thanksgiving? Check this map

By Monica Madden
CW33 NewsFix
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (Nexstar) — If you plan to travel to see family and friends for Thanksgiving, there are several factors to consider when it comes to protecting yourself and your loved ones, like the community transmission rate of where you’re traveling or if those you are gathering with are fully...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Arizona Capitol Times

Medical adviser urges wearing masks

The governor’s chief medical adviser said November 23 Covid infections could be cut sharply if people would do more to protect themselves, including wearing masks. But Dr. Richard Carmona refused to call out his boss for his refusal to set an example and instead appearing at various public events, including indoors, without a face covering even as he and other health officials warned that hospitals in Arizona are in danger of being overwhelmed this holiday season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
inquirer.com

Wake up, America! COVID cases are spiking again. Would it kill you to wear a mask? | Will Bunch

As the Vietnam War started to look like a hopeless quagmire in 1966, a Vermont senator named George Aiken famously suggested that America could save its troops by simply declaring victory and coming home — regardless of the actual situation on the ground. Aiken passed away in 1984, but his spirit seems to be guiding America’s COVID-19 policy as the second anniversary of the pandemic looms.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron: Rush To Vaccinate In East Bay As New Variant Emerges

OAKLEY (KPIX 5) – A vaccination clinic in Contra Costa County on Monday took new urgency as health officials worldwide are monitoring the spread of the newly-discovered Omicron variant. While the variant has not been found in the Bay Area or anywhere in the United States as of Monday, for the adults and children receiving vaccines at the Oakley Recreational Center, Omicron was on the minds of those getting their shots. “Sounds like it could be pretty bad, hasn’t really been around long enough for them to know enough about it,” said Michael Walko, who got his booster shot at the clinic. Contra...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KUOW

Are you wearing the right mask? It comes down to fit and layers

Masks slow the spread of Covid-19, protecting both the wearer and others. But are we wearing the right mask? Here’s what experts say. Fit is key. If a mask doesn’t fit well, it can allow droplets to leak in or out. Look for masks that have nose wires to allow...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Cdc#Christmas#Dshs
pinalcentral.com

Ducey medical advisor says more people should wear masks

PHOENIX -- The governor's chief medical adviser said Tuesday COVID infections could be cut sharply if people would do more to protect themselves, including wearing masks. But Dr. Richard Carmona refused to call out his boss for his refusal to set an example and instead appearing at various public events, including indoors, without a face covering even as he and other health officials warned that hospitals in Arizona are in danger of being overwhelmed this holiday season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Ranks 2nd In US For COVID Boosters, As Experts Race To Understand Omicron’s Impact

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota ranks second in the nation for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 30% receiving additional shots as experts race to understand an emerging viral variant and blunt its impact. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday strengthened its recommendation that everyone 18 or older should get the booster six months after receiving Pfizer and Moderna, or two months after Johnson & Johnson, respectively. The agency had previously said that older adults “should” get the booster, while the rest of adults “may” get the shot. “The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

California Health Officials ‘Closely Monitoring’ New COVID Omicron Variant

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — State health officials released a statement Sunday confirming that they are “closely monitoring” developments with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 that recently surfaced and is spreading around the world. State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Dr. Tomás J. Aragón issued the below statement on the variant: “California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the U.S. Vaccines continue to be our best way through the pandemic by safely protecting us against severe illness from COVID-19 and its...
CALIFORNIA STATE
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy