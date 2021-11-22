Home - National Multiple Sclerosis Society

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society supporters Karen and Brian Rasefske have offered to match...

secure.nationalmssociety.org

tribnow.com

MPHS National Honor Society organizes food drive

The members of the National Honor Society (NHS) at Mount Pleasant High School held a food drive in November in conjunction with Communities in Schools (CIS). In the end, MPHS NHS members were able to create thirty-three baskets that were shared with families who have students at MPHS. Each of the families was given a laundry basket full of canned and boxed goods, a bag of sugar, a bag of flour,…
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
claytodayonline.com

County puts seized animals up for adoption

GREEN COVE SPRINGS – Florida residents will be able to pre-register for a randomly assigned 30-minute adoption time slot for the upcoming Clay County Adoption event to be scheduled soon at the Clay County Fairgrounds. Anyone interested in adopting any of the 266 animals seized during a raid at an...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This at the Start

You feel sick. Is it a cold, flu, allergies, COVID-19, or the highly contagious Delta variant? According to Inci Yildirim, MD, Ph.D., a Yale Medicine pediatric infectious diseases specialist and a vaccinologist, Delta seems to affect the body a little differently than other strains, especially when it comes to symptoms. "This variant seems to be working slightly differently," adds virus expert Tim Spector, who's ZOE Symptom Project in the UK has been tracking symptoms. "So I think the message here is that if you're young and getting milder symptoms, anyway, it might just feel like a bad cold or some funny feeling, but do stay at home and do get a test….So if you feel unwell, just stay at home for a few days until it passes." Read on to learn about the most common symptoms of the Delta variant—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
@JohnLocke

San Francisco Created Its Shoplifting Problem

Rich Lowry of National Review Online explains how San Francisco government helped create the city’s current crime wave with bad public policy. It ought to be possible to operate a retail store in one of America’s largest and most iconic cities, but this most basic commercial proposition is in doubt in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

California Town Battles a Peacock Infestation

A California town has an unusual problem. Every day the citizens live in fear, not from robbers or bandits or even 2020’s murder hornets. But they’re a struggle against a peacock infestation. According to New York Post, peacocks have overrun a town on the West Coast. The colorful birds are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Staffing shortages in nursing homes leave residents with insufficient care

Kern County is seeing the effects of a nationwide nursing home staffing shortage. In fact, staffing shortages at nursing homes have been an issue long before the coronavirus reached the U.S. Nursing homes are asking certified nursing assistants to work for the same wages offered five years ago. That doesn't cut it when the work keeps you on your feet and involves a lot of lifting to bathe and dress multiple residents and otherwise watch over them. 17's Jason Kotowski has the full story.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Anita Durairaj

A rare medical case of the woman with 4 legs

Myrtle CorbinPicture by Charles Eisenmann; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. It was a very rare medical case but Josephine Myrtle Corbin was born in 1868 as a dipygus. The dipygus is the rarest case of conjoined twinning where the parasitic twin is completely enclosed in the body of the healthy twin. The result is a severe congenital deformity where the legs and pelvis become duplicated.

