Verum Partners is a leading fee-only wealth management firm in Charlotte, NC that was established in 2019 and is experiencing strong growth. We are a diverse team of seven looking to add at least one additional Associate Adviser. This is a great opportunity for someone stuck in an average position in an average growth firm to achieve new levels of career success and personal fulfillment by joining an existing high performing team, someone who is looking to work on more complicated clientele or is looking for a professional, collaborative, young, and fun culture that offers lots of virtual work flexibility.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO