NHL

Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Three helpers in Sunday's win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Panarin racked up three assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4...

www.cbssports.com

New York Post

Russia-based insults led Rangers’ Artemi Panarin to hurl glove at Brad Marchand

BOSTON — Artemi Panarin did not see the humor in it, not even a little. Two sources confirmed Brad Marchand was yelling insults at Panarin from one bench to the other with 11.8 seconds remaining in the match between the Rangers and Bruins on Friday while invoking Vladimir Putin’s name and suggesting that no Russian likes the Blueshirts winger. Panarin responded by heaving his glove at the Boston winger.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Hopes To Be Game-Ready In January, Still Wants To Play For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ annual day-after-Thanksgiving matinee brought with it some news about their former goaltender … and perhaps their future goaltender. Early in the second period, play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough revealed that he spoke with Tuukka Rask on Thursday night. Rask told McDonough that his rehab from surgery to repair a torn hip labrum is “going very well,” and that he’ll begin ramping up his skating beginning next week. “He hopes that he can play as early as January,” McDonough said of Rask, who also noted his desire to play for the Bruins. That update has Rask on the...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Brutal Headshot During Kings-Leafs Game.

Another dirty incident in the NHL last night. We saw a pretty brutal headshot during the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings game. 21 year old rookie Rasmus Kupari of the Kings took out Leafs' foward David Kampf. The play was clearly dirty and Kampf did not return to...
NHL
iheart.com

WATCH: Like Everyone Else, Artemi Panarin Has Had Enough of Brad Marchand

Toward the end of Friday's 5-2 New York Rangers' victory over the Boston Bruins, Boston Bruins' agitator Brad Marchand definitely said something to New York Rangers' star forward Artemi Panarin to make Panarin throw his glove at Marchand, and earn both players 10-minute misconduct penalties. The New York Post on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Collects helper in win

Barabanov recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Wild. Barabanov set up Tomas Hertl's tally at 9:25 of the third period. The 27-year-old Barabanov was also on the receiving end of a hard hit in the testy contest, but he was no worse for wear. The Russian winger is up to two goals, five helpers and seven blocked shots with a minus-2 rating in 10 appearances this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' P.K. Subban: Offers helper Sunday

Subban posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. Subban helped out on Jesper Bratt's opening tally in the first period. The 32-year-old Subban has been a bit more productive with a goal and three assists in his last four games. The Ontario native is at seven points, 26 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 19 hits and six PIM through 14 contests. He's seen a reduced role this year, but this appears to be a situation where less is more, at least recently.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Sammy Blais: Exits Sunday's game

Blais left Sunday's game against the Devils and did not return. There was no update on his status after the game, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Blais needed help off the ice and, after the game, head coach Gerard Gallant said that it "did not look good." His leg went into the boards awkwardly after Blais got tangled up with P.K. Subban, and Blais appeared to injure his knee, though the specific location or severity of the injury hasn't been confirmed. The Rangers will continue evaluating him and another update should be available before Tuesday's contest against Montreal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Zach Hyman: Two helpers in Sunday's win

Hyman notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Blues. The 29-year-old continues to enjoy his first season with Edmonton. Hyman hadn't had a multi-point performance since Oct. 22 but he's been consistent, and he has eight goals and 13 points through 14 games in a top-six role.
NHL

