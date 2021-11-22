Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Three helpers in Sunday's win

Subban posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. Subban helped out on Jesper Bratt's opening tally in the first period. The 32-year-old Subban has been a bit more productive with a goal and three assists in his last four games. The Ontario native is at seven points, 26 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 19 hits and six PIM through 14 contests. He's seen a reduced role this year, but this appears to be a situation where less is more, at least recently.
