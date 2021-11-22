ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

A new start after 60: ‘African dance helped me escape the bullies. Now I teach it’

By Paula Cocozza
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWwgy_0d3dDvwv00
Genny Jones, left, teaching African dance in Gravesend, Kent.

‘In Africa, when a baby is born, you dance. When you reach puberty, you dance.” Genny Jones grew up in Sierra Leone, and her childhood was full of “reasons to dance”. At 15 she moved to the UK and still, she says, “Dance was always at the back of my mind.” This year, shortly after her 60th birthday, Jones qualified as a teacher of African dance.

“My plan is to be a mobile Genny, going different places, stopping, dancing … I want to give back to the community, to lift people up through dancing and laughter,” she says. She already has the wheels, a Suzuki Liana she calls Good Vibes, and has added rainbows to the black paintwork.

It took Jones three attempts to pass the theory exam with the African dance company Kukuwa fitness. Since qualifying as a certified instructor in July, she has taught at community venues in north Kent.

“When people come to the class, I say, ‘Just wear what you want. If you’ve got a big belly, a big bum, it doesn’t matter. We’re going to shake it. Not in that provocative way,” she adds. “In a more elegant, classical way.”

Jones’s signature dance is “Move your boombsey … I’m doing it now”, she says, jiggling in her chair in the accountancy office in Dartford where she works three days a week. She likes this dance because, “You’re shaking yourself free of all your problems.”

When Jones came to Britain, she found it hard to adjust. She and her mother shared a one-bedroom flat: “I felt as though I was in a cage.” At school, she was bullied. “Even though I spoke English, it was a different type of English. People couldn’t understand me. They called me names.”

In fifth year at school, she had a breakthrough. “The only way I could escape, I realised, was dance.” She danced in the playground. Then a girl from Nigeria joined her, followed by two more girls. Sometimes they practised at Jones’s home. “It was something I owned. These were my dances, my culture, and I was teaching them. It was therapeutic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gaTuw_0d3dDvwv00
Genny Jones in the 1980s, dancing with Sakumoh African Dance Troupe, based in Tottenham, north London. Photograph: Courtesy of Genny Jones

In Sierra Leone, Jones was known as Sunshine, a happy child. But in 2003, her marriage broke down, when her sons were aged three and five, and she became depressed. Then she was made redundant. “I had family I could speak to, but I refused. I felt I had failed.” Sometimes she would dance at the kitchen sink, but otherwise suffered in silence and cried herself to sleep.

“One day in the supermarket I saw a magazine article about a lady whose life had changed. She became a life coach.” After reading it, Jones enrolled on a similar course herself and “started to reframe” her experience. She told herself, “‘Look at your children, and have hope that the future will be brighter.’ I looked at them, and thought, ‘The future is brighter. Because they are here.’”

Jones came across Gingerbread, the charity for single parents, which sent her and her sons “on a holiday in Sandwich, Kent, for a whole weekend, free of charge”. Parents at the boys’ football club also helped. In 2012, in the ultimate turnaround, Jones sang If You’re Happy and You Know It on Britain’s Got Talent.

“Sometimes life gives us something really bad,” she says, “but out of bad can come good. I came out of those five years when I was really depressed thinking there must be other people needing help.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4d0r_0d3dDvwv00
Genny Jones: ‘I want to give back to the community, to lift people up through dancing and laughter.’ Photograph: Courtesy of Genny Jones

Now her sons are 20 and 22, and Jones’s thoughts have turned to “empty nest syndrome … Reaching 60, what I’m finding out is, there’s really just me. I want to find myself and do something I always wanted to do.”

At her taster sessions, her staple song is Ambo Shekushe – “a bit like Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes”. There are always some people present who know the song. “In Sierra Leone we sang it in childhood. I thought it was our song,” she says. But, as Jones knows, song and dance belong to those who know the moves.

Comments / 0

Related
southseattleemerald.com

Adefua’s Legacy of African Dance and Culture

The Odunde Festival is an annual harvest festival that celebrates the fruits of labor of the Yoruba people of Nigeria. The word itself means “New Year,” and Adefua Cultural Education Workshop has been celebrating the event here in Seattle for the past 36 years. The theme this year is Reunion, an opportunity to come together and give thanks for life as the city comes out of COVID-19 restrictions.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Dance#Dance Moves#Bullying#Sierra Leone#Genny#Suzuki#Kukuwa
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WEKU

First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
SCIENCE
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne wows in glittering dress and unexpected jewel

Princess Anne put in a glamorous appearance at the Team GB ball on Thursday evening, celebrating British athletes' success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 71-year-old royal, who is President of the British Olympic Association, presented the 'Olympian's Olympian' award to acclaimed diver Tom Daley. Princess Anne dressed to impress for the occasion, donning a blue gown with sequin detailing and a pleated skirt that shimmered under the lights as she took to the stage to give a speech.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Prince William, Duchess Kate Staying With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle During U.S. Visit Would Be ‘Lose-Lose,’ Royal Expert Says

Family reunion? Prince William and Duchess Kate are set to travel to the United States for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. for her native country. However, it is “somewhat unlikely” that the Fab Four will all stay together at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home during the visit, according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Doctors warn hospital labour wards are at breaking point as pregnant women who refuse Covid jabs plunge maternity services into 'crisis' with healthy mothers being 'abandoned' mid-labour, midwives self-isolating and birth units forced to close

The growing number of unvaccinated pregnant women with Covid on labour wards is pushing some maternity services to the brink, NHS doctors have warned. Senior midwives and obstetricians have revealed that units in certain areas are in a 'crisis situation', where already time-stretched staff are being forced to abandon healthy women mid-labour in order to tend to the complex needs of Covid-positive expectant mothers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

65K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy