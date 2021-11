After weeks of speculation around leaks for 2.4, MiHoYo officially revealed new characters joining the Genshin Impact roster, Yun Jin and Shenhe. We’ve still got update 2.3 to contend with for now, which goes live soon, but Teyvat sees an update every five to six weeks, so it won’t be too long before Yun Jin and Shenhe make their debut. In the wait for new characters, we’ve compiled everything we know right now about the game’s upcoming four and five-star heroes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO