Rangers' Adam Fox: Two helpers against Sabres

 7 days ago

Fox picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Sabres. He had a...

Rangers’ Adam Fox drawing increased attention from opponents

Adam Fox may only be in his third NHL season, but winning the Norris Trophy after his sophomore campaign naturally made the young Rangers defenseman a player to know around the league. Plus, signing one of the most lucrative deals of the season so far — at $9.5 million per...
Norris Trophy Race: Adam Fox a slight favorite to repeat

With about a quarter of the 2021-22 NHL season in the books, PHT will break down races for major awards. This feature continues with the wide-open race for the Norris Trophy. Here’s our look at the Calder Trophy race. Note: stats collected from before Monday’s games, unless otherwise noted. The...
NHL Veteran Believes Charlie McAvoy Better Than Rangers’ Adam Fox

Charlie McAvoy isn’t only as good as any other NHL defenseman, he might be the best of the bunch. One NHL veteran argued in a column ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski published Friday that the Bruins star is a better overall player than New York Rangers star Adam Fox. The praise of the unnamed veteran is noteworthy, as he rates McAvoy more highly than he does Fox, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, which the NHL awards after each season to the top defenseman.
Rangers’ Shesterkin, Fox & Panarin in Line for Major Awards

The New York Rangers are playing better than expected so far this season. Everyone knows the team is full of bright young talent, but they weren’t expected to have a record of 12-4-3 in the early going, which slates them third in the Metropolitan Division behind the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes respectively.
Ranger Rumbles: The Lemieux bite, no love for Fox & more

With the New York Rangers game Sunday with the Islanders postponed, it’s time to do round up of what’s going on in the NHL and with the Blueshirts. Regarding the postponement, the Rangers now have to make up two games this season and with the Olympic and All-Star break, the schedule is very tight over the next few months.
Tuukka Rask Hopes To Be Game-Ready In January, Still Wants To Play For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ annual day-after-Thanksgiving matinee brought with it some news about their former goaltender … and perhaps their future goaltender. Early in the second period, play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough revealed that he spoke with Tuukka Rask on Thursday night. Rask told McDonough that his rehab from surgery to repair a torn hip labrum is “going very well,” and that he’ll begin ramping up his skating beginning next week. “He hopes that he can play as early as January,” McDonough said of Rask, who also noted his desire to play for the Bruins. That update has Rask on the...
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two helpers in big win

Ovechkin picked up two assists in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins. He helped set up Garnet Hathaway in the first period and Evgeny Kuznetsov in the third as Ovechkin extended his current point streak to four games. The future Hall of Famer has an incredible 12 goals and 26 points through 15 contests this season, but even if he can stay healthy, it's hard to imagine the 36-year-old maintaining that pace all year, as he hasn't had a 100-point campaign since 2009-10.
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Two helpers in Sunday's win

Getzlaf produced two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Canucks. Getzlaf has picked up six assists in his last three games as he continues to be one of the league's best playmakers through the first month of the season. The 36-year-old has a goal, 16 assists, 46 shots on net and 30 hits through 16 contests overall. Getzlaf's next point will be the 1,000th of his career.
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Two helpers against Oilers

Buchnevich collected two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. He had a hand in the Blues' first and last goals of the night. Buchnevich has been a solid addition to the St. Louis lineup after coming over from the Rangers in the offseason, and the 26-year-old has four goals and eight points through 12 games.
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Two helpers Tuesday

Montour picked up two assists in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Islanders. Both helpers came in the first period, as the Panthers leapt out to a 4-0 lead. Montour snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, but the 27-year-old blueliner remains on pace for a career-best campaign with two goals and nine points through 16 contests.
Flames' Sean Monahan: Two helpers in Ottawa

Monahan notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Senators. The 27-year-old had a sluggish start to the season, going without a point in his first five games, but Monahan has kicked things into gear since. Over his last 10 contests, he's amassed two goals and eight points.
Sharks' Rudolfs Balcers: Dishes two helpers

Balcers recorded two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Wild. Balcers had secondary helpers on goals by Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl as the Sharks padded their lead. The 24-year-old Balcers snapped a three-game point drought with his second multi-assist game of the year. He's up to seven points, 31 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-2 rating through 15 contests, mainly as a middle-six winger.
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Grabs two helpers in win

Necas produced a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights. Necas helped out on the first and last goals in the game. The 22-year-old forward missed the last two contests due an illness. He's started to heat up lately with three goals and three helpers in his last five outings. The Czech native is at eight points, 24 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 12 games overall.
