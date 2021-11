Stamkos scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders. Stamkos put the icing on the cake at 15:30 of the third period to provide the last goal of the game. The 31-year-old has been excellent this season with eight goals, eight helpers, 38 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 14 contests. He's picked up six of his points on the power play -- 15 of his 34 points last season came with the man advantage. Stamkos has had at least 10 power-play tallies in each season except the two he suffered long-term injuries during and his rookie year.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO