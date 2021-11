Don’t look now, but the Rangers showed up for 60 minutes, and now have five straight periods of good process hockey. It wasn’t perfect, and no team is, but they have certainly looked much better tonight and last night than they have for most of the season. The little mistakes, specifically the ones that led to the opening and tying Devils goals, will still happen. That’s hockey. But don’t miss the forest for the trees, as the Rangers were very good in this one.

