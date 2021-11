With so few home listings around, prospective home buyers have very little time to make up their minds on whether or not they intend to bid on a house they’ve seen. The reality is that as soon as a listing lands on the market, the race is on. Between July 2020 and June 2021, the average home was on the market for just one week before going under contract, according to the National Association of Realtor’s newly published 2021 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers.

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO