Oil States International: Mild Disruptions Before Stability
By Badsha Chowdhury
Seekingalpha.com
8 days ago
OIS’s revenues from the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment are expected to put up better performance in Q4. Oil States International (OIS) is poised to reap the rewards of the short-cycle products sales and service and repair activity growth in the current energy environment. The company's book-to-bill ratio can go past 1x in...
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) +3.4% pre-market after agreeing to acquire Equinor's (NYSE:EQNR) 36.5% equity position in the Corrib gas project in Ireland for $434M. The deal will raise Vermilion's operated interest in Corrib to 56.5%, significantly increasing its exposure to premium priced European natural gas. As part of the deal terms,...
Lundin Energy (OTCPK:LNDNF) is exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale that could rank as one of the largest European oil and gas deals in years, Bloomberg reports. Lundin shares have climbed nearly 50% YTD in Stockholm, giving the company a market cap of ~93B kronor ($10.2B). An investment vehicle...
Oil futures can shake off the omicron-inspired selloff and “overshoot” to the upside, potentially “overshooting” to $150 a barrel in 2023 with OPEC+ “firmly in the driver's seat,” say analysts at J.P. Morgan.
This week is for the Canadian bank earnings which will commence with The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) on Nov.30, followed by Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) on Dec.1, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on Dec.2 and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) on Dec.3. BMO consensus...
Xfuels (OTCPK:XFLS) has entered a LOI to purchase 100% of the common stock of Jubilee Exploration, an oil and gas producer that currently controls 516 wells across 10 counties in North East Oklahoma and South East Kansas. This mark the largest acquisition in Xfuels’ history. Pursuant to the acquisition, Xfuels...
Osisko Mining has had another incredible year for exploration success, adding meaningful ounces at Windfall, and making a new regional discovery north of its focus area. It's been a busy year for exploration in the precious metals sector, with the gold price hanging out above $1,700/oz and many juniors having easy access to capital. Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) has been one of the busiest companies, with 111,000 meters drilled in Q3 alone. Looking ahead, the company has a very busy nine months, with an updated resource estimate, a bulk sample, and a Feasibility Study due by Q4 2022. Given Osisko's scarcity value as a high-grade project with ~300,000-ounce per annum potential in a Tier-1 jurisdiction combined with a very reasonable valuation, I would view sharp pullbacks as buying opportunities.
Clean Energy Technologies (OTCQB:CETY) enters a joint venture with Shenzhen Gas with plans to acquire profit-generating municipal natural gas utility companies in China. This is expected to drive significant growth to company's top line and bottom line. The new venture follows company’s recently announced acquisition of Leading Wave, holding company...
In its latest business update, National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) reported that it has collected 82.7% of contractual cash due for November. The remaining balance for the month is comprised of 3.8% in deferrals related to Bickford Senior Living; 1.8% in deferrals agreed to with two tenants; 8.3% in unpaid rent related to the legacy Holiday Retirement properties; 2.8% related to amounts expected to be collected; and 0.6% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties prior to the start of the pandemic.
The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve could drop by 304 million barrels over the next 10 years according to the EIA. The reason for this fall is a combination of recent legislation and the decision by Biden last week to release 50 million barrels. Several infrastructure bills have already committed to...
On Monday, both US and European stock futures had recouped a lion’s share of their losses stomached on Friday over Omicron frets, as investors chose to remain optimistic that Omicron might not be strong enough to wreak havoc on global economy with the Chair of S. African Medical Association (SAMC)...
For the fourth straight week, The Tennessee gas price average declined - nearly two cents cheaper compared to last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.10 which is 7 cents cheaper than one month ago and $1.20 more than one year ago. “It’s too soon to tell if...
Oil prices could be heading higher, if not to US$100 per barrel soon. Right now, demand far exceeds supply because countries are starting to ease restrictions, and some are ending nationwide lockdowns. Meanwhile, the United States might release strategic reserves to temper the rapidly rising fuel prices. However, if OPEC+...
Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by a penny to $3.39. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks declined slightly by 600,000 barrels to 211.4 million barrels last week. On the other hand, gasoline demand increased...
Oil prices are holding ready see-sawing between small gains and small losses as attention moves towards next week’s OPEC meeting. Oil prices are still set to gain over 2.5% across the week, the same week that the US and some other oil consuming countries such as India and Japan announced that they will release strategic oil reserves in a bit to cool oil prices and tame inflation. Traders will be watching carefully to see if China follow suit.
Brent crude was up 28 cents or 0.3% at $81.52 a barrel. U.S. crude was up 19 cents at $79.20 a barrel. Oil prices steadied on Friday as investors paused for breath following a day of wild swings prompted by the prospect of coordinated action by the world's major economies to release official crude reserves from stocks.
Investing.com – Oil was up Friday morning in Asia, steadying after the previous volatile session, with a coordinated release of official crude reserves from stocks by key oil producers on the books. Brent oil futures rose 0.65% to $81.77 by 11:18 PM ET (4:18 AM GMT), climbing back up above...
CAIRO, Nov 15 (REUTERS) - UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that the OPEC+ commitment to increasing oil production by 400,000 bpd on a monthly basis contributes to market stability and balance, the state news agency (WAM) reported. He added that the Gulf country continues to invest in...
TotalEnergies (TTE -0.3%) says it launched its largest photovoltaic solar power plant in France, with a capacity of 55 MW. The solar farm, comprised of 126K PV panels spread over 75 hectares, is expected to produce 64 GWh/year, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 38K people. The company says...
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Europe’s gas prices have started rising again as a colder-than-normal start to winter makes unusually large inroads into the already meagre volume of gas in storage. Futures prices for gas delivered in January 2022 via the Dutch Title Transfer Facility have climbed to more than...
(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
