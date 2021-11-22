Oil States International: Mild Disruptions Before Stability

Osisko Mining has had another incredible year for exploration success, adding meaningful ounces at Windfall, and making a new regional discovery north of its focus area. It's been a busy year for exploration in the precious metals sector, with the gold price hanging out above $1,700/oz and many juniors having easy access to capital. Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) has been one of the busiest companies, with 111,000 meters drilled in Q3 alone. Looking ahead, the company has a very busy nine months, with an updated resource estimate, a bulk sample, and a Feasibility Study due by Q4 2022. Given Osisko's scarcity value as a high-grade project with ~300,000-ounce per annum potential in a Tier-1 jurisdiction combined with a very reasonable valuation, I would view sharp pullbacks as buying opportunities.

METAL MINING ・ 10 HOURS AGO