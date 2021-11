A long season for LSU comes to a close on Saturday against a Texas A&M program that also had a roller coaster of a season in 2021. Should the Aggies win, the clock on Ed Orgeron’s tenure as LSU head coach comes to an end, as the 2019 national champions won’t even finish the regular season as a bowl-eligible team. The Tigers pulled things together last weekend for a win against Louisiana-Monroe, but lost three consecutive SEC matchups prior to that, and are dead last in the conference’s West division. The highlight of Texas A&M’s season was its 41-38 upset win over Alabama on October 9.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO