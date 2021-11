Kentucky guard Kellan Grady made his mark as a shooter at Davidson and it was his timely shots that helped carry the Wildcats to an 86-61 win over winless Albany Monday night. Grady scored 14 points — 11 in the second half —to fend off the Great Danes who frustrated short-handed Kentucky. The Wildcats were without veteran guard Damion Mintz, who missed the game because of an undisclosed illness, but it was Grady who picked top the slack and knocked down three of Kentucky’s five 3-pointers and provided the necessary leadership for the Wildcats in the second half.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO