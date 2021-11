A federal judge blocked the federal government on Monday from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers in Missouri and nine other states. U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp in the Eastern District of Missouri wrote in his ruling that regulations handed down by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid earlier this month were issued improperly. The agency did not get approval from Congress to mandate vaccinations for health care workers, Schelp wrote, which he argued was necessary given...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 39 MINUTES AGO