1 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 EB in Clark Co.; Eastbound lanes closed

CLARK COUNTY — One person has been taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 eastbound in Clark County early Monday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells us troopers were dispatched to the 43 mile marker on EB-70 around 12:14 a.m.

Dispatch records say at least two semi-truck trailers and five other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Multiple injuries have been reported, however, the severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Dispatch confirmed that at least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries.

I-70 eastbound has been closed in the area as of 1:59 a.m.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

