ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Asian shares mixed after China warning on risks, stagflation

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
NWI.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks were mixed in Asia on Monday after ending the week mostly lower on Wall Street, despite the Nasdaq's first close above 16,000. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S., Europe and some other regions is weighing on investor sentiment. Comments by advisers to the Chinese central bank about risks...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

U.S. stock futures, oil rally as sentiment steadies

SYDNEY (Reuters) – U.S. stock futures led a market rebound on Monday as investors prepared to wait a few weeks to see if the Omicron coronavirus variant would really derail economic recoveries and the tightening plans of some central banks. Oil prices bounced more than $3 a barrel to recoup...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wait and see

WAIT AND SEE (1110 GMT) With European stock markets up about 1% as we move towards midday trading, it appears that Friday's omicron scare has been somewhat digested. The direction of travel from here couldn't be murkier though and analysts are warning that we just need to wait for hard facts and see how dangerous that new variant really is.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Lower On Convers Over New COVID-19 Variant

U.S. markets were open for an abbreviated session on the day after Thanksgiving, and the day saw a market meltdown. The Dow dropped more than 900 points for its worst day of the year. Matt Orton, Chief Market Strategist at Carillon Tower Advisers, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Asian#Chinese#The Hang Seng#S P#Pboc#Nomura#16 057 44
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Buying the Omicron dip

BUYING THE OMICRON DIP (0733 GMT) Sell first, get answers later. With stocks near lifetime peaks, the Black Friday reaction to the new fast-spreading virus strain Omicron was hardly surprising. But a weekend later, investors look heavily engaged in buying the dip, as markets take a more balanced view of...
STOCKS
CNBC

European markets climb despite global concern over omicron variant; Stoxx 600 up 1%; BT up 7%

LONDON — European stocks started the new trading week higher, despite extensive concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.1% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 2.5% to lead gains. All sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory, with stocks looking to rebound from Friday's sell-off.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
Country
India
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS
East Bay Times

Stock selloff may continue in Asia on omicron worry

Stocks looked set to fall in Asia on Monday amid uncertainty about how the omicron coronavirus strain will impact global economic reopening. Currency markets stabilized after Friday’s volatility. Equity futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong pointed lower. The S&P 500 last week had its worst post-Thanksgiving performance since 1941,...
STOCKS
Washington Post

Omicron Variant Resurrects the Risk of U.S. Stagflation

Last week’s economic and Covid-related news may well resurrect a risk narrative that makes policy makers and virtually all financial markets particularly anxious: U.S. stagflation, that awful combination of rising inflation and declining growth. How this risk plays out in the next few months, however, is less than certain, though...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed's Powell warns Omicron poses risks to US economy

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the recovery of the US economy and labor market and also heighten uncertainty regarding inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony released Monday. Powell has consistently said the recent spike in inflation would be transitory, but acknowledged that the factors pushing US prices higher will "linger well into next year." The comments to be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday indicate the central bank chief is growing more concerned about this year's price increases, which has put pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates more quickly. The Fed slashed interest rates to zero in the early days of the pandemic and flooded the financial system with liquidity, which together with massive government aid helped to prevent a more damaging economic downturn.
BUSINESS
NWI.com

Futures File: Crude crashes on COVID worries

Oil traders fastened their seat belts Tuesday morning as President Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. strategic stockpile. Japan, China, South Korea, India, and Great Britain added sales as well in an unsuccessful attempt to hold fuel prices down. Friday morning’s announcement by the World Health Organization of a new, highly mutative COVID variant tanked oil prices much more dramatically.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
NEWS10 ABC

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy