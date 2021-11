Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 119-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. 1. The Raptors got their doors blown off at the start of the game and that sealed their fate. The Raptors trailed 30-11 after the first nine minutes, and while they did eventually get a foothold in the game and launch a series of small charges, the Warriors had an answer each time. There's no shame in losing as they did to a Warriors side that is playing like the best team in the league, and the only real thing to take away are the honest truths that are revealed when facing the toughest of opponents. The Raptors played well for some stretches, but have some real weaknesses that are holding them back from being a playoff team.

