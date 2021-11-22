ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taylor Swift Blasts to U.K. No. 1 With ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift powers to the U.K. crown with Red (Taylor’s Version) (via EMI), her eight consecutive No. 1 LP. Swift accumulates 72,000 chart sales, overtaking Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour to claim the biggest week for a female artist in 2021, the OCC reports. That tally beats the opening week for...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
the-college-reporter.com

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” Review

“All’s well that ends well,” Taylor sings in “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” and sure enough, Taylor turned one of her most publicized, painful breakups into a masterpiece of an album. Red (Taylor’s Version) rockets you through one of the most tumultuous relationships that has ever existed, it seems, and then swings back around and beats you while you’re down until you are well and truly sobbing uncontrollably in the refrigerator light at 2am.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Madonna
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Damon Albarn
Person
Lana Del Rey
The Independent

Taylor Swift scores eighth consecutive No 1 album with Red (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift has achieved her eighth consecutive No 1 album in the UK, thanks to her re-recorded version of Red.The US artist’s new incarnation of her fourth album, originally released in 2012, comes after she topped the charts with her re-recorded version of Fearless earlier this year.She is now tied with Kylie Minogue for No 1 albums, with Madonna the only female artist to have more, at 12.Swift is also the female artist with the most UK No 1 albums this century, having achieved five chart-toppers in the last three years alone.On the singles chart, Swift’s 10-minute version of...
MUSIC
crfashionbook.com

In Honor of Red (Taylor's Version) Look Back at Taylor Swift's Evolution in Red

"Red (Taylor's Version)" just dropped and we're "not fine at all." Just like "knowing all the words to your old favorite song," the historic pop record is the ultimate "sad girl autumn" soundtrack and finally belongs to Taylor Swift again, in her second series of album re-recordings to claim ownership of her masters. Smash hit, ex-boyfriend cursing singles like "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "22," and "I Knew You Were Trouble" are back and better than ever (sorry Jake Gyllenhaal) along with never-before released tracks "from the vault" that didn't make the album, including the full cut of the fan-cherished "All Too Well." Re-recording an entire body of work is an unprecedented project, but an important statement as a woman in music – especially for a singer-songwriter powerhouse that can write that ten minute ballad off the cuff in band rehearsal.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emi#Occ#Fearless
dailytitan.com

Review: 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' reimagines Taylor Swift's original vision

Released on Nov. 12, Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” holds onto the integrity of the original tracks the album remixes, but Swift makes them her own by giving them a pop beat rather than their original country vibe. Spanning two hours and 10 minutes, the 30-track album has only one...
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Taylor Swift drops new version of “Christmas Tree Farm” as ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ hits #1

Taylor Swift is just full of surprises these days, and this one is sure to bring the holiday cheer. The singer has released an “Old Timey Version” of her 2019 Christmas tune, “Christmas Tree Farm,” exclusively on Amazon Music. The reimagined track was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London and features a new arrangement complete with a 70-piece orchestra.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
energy941.com

Taylor Swift Has The Longest #1 Song Of All Time With “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift’s new Red album is her second Taylor’s Version project to debut on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart as of yesterday (after Fearless (Taylor’s Version)). Before today, none of the “Taylor’s Version” songs had gone No. 1, but now that has changed: On the Hot 100 chart dated November 27, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” debuts in the top spot.
MUSIC
Billboard

Taylor Swift Snags 10th No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Thanks to ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ | Billboard News

Taylor Swift storms in at No. 1 with ‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ her re-recording of her 2012 album, ‘Red,’ which led the list for seven weeks in 2012-13. The new 30-track release, which adds a bevy of “From the Vault” songs like “I Bet You Think Of Me,” gives Taylor a milestone 10th No. 1, making her just the second woman with 10 or more No. 1s in the chart’s 65-year history, behind Barbra Streisand who has 11.
CELEBRITIES
UCSD Guardian

Sad Beautiful Magic: “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

In Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version),” old and new songs alike imbue a nine-year-old album with a fresh perspective on growing up and breaking down. Just in time for “autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place,” Taylor Swift has released the re-recording of her album “Red” on Nov. 12. The 2012 album was her first fully pop album. Released in the aftermath of a difficult high-profile breakup, “Red” is a story about love, losing it, and finding a new beginning after heartbreak. It is one of the most personal of Taylor Swift’s works, focusing on real moments and the emotions she felt within them. In the re-recording, Swift has revisited this time in her life and come out with a more mature, self-aware, and picturesque version of an album that was already arguably a masterpiece.
THEATER & DANCE
fhhstoday.com

A Deep Dive Into Red (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift blew up the internet yet again June 18, announcing that her next re-recorded album would be Red. Known as her “heartbreak album,” it first debuted Oct. 22, 2012 and received two Billboard Music Awards and one American Music Award. With this Nov. 12 re-release comes a short film, “All Too Well,” to accompany her 10 minute version of the well-known song, “All Too Well,” along with a music video from her Vault track “I Bet You Think About Me.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy