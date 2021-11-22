Taylor Swift Blasts to U.K. No. 1 With ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

In Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version),” old and new songs alike imbue a nine-year-old album with a fresh perspective on growing up and breaking down. Just in time for “autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place,” Taylor Swift has released the re-recording of her album “Red” on Nov. 12. The 2012 album was her first fully pop album. Released in the aftermath of a difficult high-profile breakup, “Red” is a story about love, losing it, and finding a new beginning after heartbreak. It is one of the most personal of Taylor Swift’s works, focusing on real moments and the emotions she felt within them. In the re-recording, Swift has revisited this time in her life and come out with a more mature, self-aware, and picturesque version of an album that was already arguably a masterpiece.
