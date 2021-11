Justin Herbert came into the Mile High City as the hot commodity NFL quarterback. But it was Teddy Bridgewater who stood head and shoulders above Herbert (and Drew Lock, too). Herbert was incredible last week, throwing for 382 yards and 3 TDs while rushing for 90 more in the big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. And coming into today’s game against the Broncos, it was clear Herbert would be the pivotal player.

