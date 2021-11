A number of First Class Trouble Among Us skins have become available, so players can finally unlock some iconic colored spaceman outfits for use in the online game. First Class Trouble is a 3D social deduction game very much in the style of Among Us so it’s not surprising that a tie-in had to happen sooner or later. Here’s how to get the First Class Trouble Twitch Drops on PC, PS4, and PS5 to unlock the Among Us spacesuit skins.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO