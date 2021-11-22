Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Simcoe Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 03:29:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 23:13:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Whatcom .The Nooksack River level at Everson has dropped below the overflow flood stage which should shut down adding any further flood water into the drainage there, however, flooding is going until the flood waters drain out of the system. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by the overflow of the Nooksack River at Everson is continuing but no additional overflow into the drainage is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Whatcom. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flood water in the Nooksack River is no longer overflowing into Everson. The overflow of flood waters that has already occurred will makes its way north into tonight resulting in flooding along an old Nooksack River overflow drainage, including Johnson Creek, from Everson north toward Sumas and the Canadian border. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 804 AM PST, gage reports and observations from local officials indicate that flooding is ongoing. The flooding seems higher than expected, possibly due to loss of river capacity at that location. - Floodwater from the overflow of the Nooksack River at Everson, on its way north toward Sumas, has progressed past Clearbrook Road and Halverstick Road as of 6 am. Please contact Whatcom County Roads or WA DOT for any information regarding any potential road closures. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sumas, Everson and Nooksack. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

