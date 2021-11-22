ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klickitat County, WA

Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Simcoe Highlands by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-21 21:53:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-22 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 05:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY There is an increased threat of wildfires growing out of control today due to a combination of low humidity, gusty northwest winds, and an abundance of dry leaves and brush. Humidity minimums of 25 to 30 percent, and northwest winds gusting between 15 and 25 mph, will make it possible for fire to spread quickly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 04:50:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 14:05:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 1200 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit Minor flooding for the following rivers in Washington Samish River At Burlington affecting Skagit County. .Rain has turned into showers over the Northern Cascades. The river has crested, but still remains above flood stage. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Samish River At Burlington. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 3000.0 cfs, the Samish River will spill over its banks causing flood waters over Sam Bell Rd., Farm To Market Rd., and Allen Rd. near the town of Allen. Some residences, businesses, and low-lying farm land along the river will also be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 AM PST Monday the flow was 3070.0 cfs. - Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM PST Monday was 3360.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning. - Flood flow is 3000.0 cfs. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 3070.0 cfs on 10/22/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-28 20:00:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-28 21:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain cautious when driving in low lying areas...and report any flooded roadways to the emergency operations center (EOC). They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Office. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FLASH FLOOD WARNING CANCELLED FOR TUTUILA AND AUNUU. Showers have moved away from the islands. Please continue to watch out for any residual flooding. UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 800 PO ASO SA NOVEMA 28 2021 UA IAI NEI SE ...UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO TUTUILA MA LE AUNUU. Ua se`e ese nei le tele o timuga mai le atunu`u. Ae fa`autagia pea nisi o lologa ma tafega o tumau ma aga`i fa`aitiitia. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Mo ave-taavale, aua ne`i uia nofoaga po o ala-tele ua lolo-vaia. Ia aga`i atu i nofoaga mapu`epu`e. Ia ripotia tulaga louloua o le tau i le ofisa o le TEMCO. E latou te faailoa mai i le Ofisa o le Tau a outou ripoti.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 03:41:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-29 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility occasionally below 1/4 mile due to patchy dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 03:41:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-29 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility occasionally below 1/4 mile due to patchy dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 03:29:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 23:13:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Whatcom .The Nooksack River level at Everson has dropped below the overflow flood stage which should shut down adding any further flood water into the drainage there, however, flooding is going until the flood waters drain out of the system. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by the overflow of the Nooksack River at Everson is continuing but no additional overflow into the drainage is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Whatcom. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flood water in the Nooksack River is no longer overflowing into Everson. The overflow of flood waters that has already occurred will makes its way north into tonight resulting in flooding along an old Nooksack River overflow drainage, including Johnson Creek, from Everson north toward Sumas and the Canadian border. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 804 AM PST, gage reports and observations from local officials indicate that flooding is ongoing. The flooding seems higher than expected, possibly due to loss of river capacity at that location. - Floodwater from the overflow of the Nooksack River at Everson, on its way north toward Sumas, has progressed past Clearbrook Road and Halverstick Road as of 6 am. Please contact Whatcom County Roads or WA DOT for any information regarding any potential road closures. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sumas, Everson and Nooksack. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 00:33:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 12:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 830 AM PST. Target Area: Snohomish Observed flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Washington Stillaguamish River At Arlington affecting Snohomish County. .Rain has turned into showers over the Northern Cascades this evening. The river remains just above flood stage with waters expected to recede through the morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Stillaguamish River At Arlington. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, the Stillaguamish River will locally spill over its banks. Minor flooding around Silvana will occur including over Pioneer Highway. A stage of 14 feet on the Stillaguamish River corresponds roughly to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:10 AM PST Monday the stage was 14.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:10 AM PST Monday was 14.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early this morning and continue falling to 6.2 feet late Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.1 feet on 01/26/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 05:28:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-29 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Kodiak Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. NE winds 15 to 30 mph gusting as high as 45 mph. Blowing snow is reducing visibility to one half mile at times. * WHERE...Kodiak Island. * WHEN...Until noon AKST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. As temperatures continue to warm to near freezing, expect less chances for blowing snow, but snow will continue to accumulate. Temperatures should warm enough during the afternoon to end the threat * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some overnight observations show a potential shift of the storm to the east. If this occurs, temperatures would remain colder and allow for 1 to 2 inches of additional accumulation.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-28 23:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 07:05:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Monday morning at 1000 AM PST. Target Area: Whatcom The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. .Heavy rain has ended with only showers remaining. The forks of the Nooksack River has crested upstream, but below it is still rising as flood waters make their way downstream. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nooksack River At Ferndale. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the river begins overtopping its banks within the City of Ferndale flooding low-lying areas within the City and low pasture lands along the river from near Ferndale downstream to the mouth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM PST Sunday the stage was 18.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 PM PST Sunday was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 11/09/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-28 23:03:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 06:52:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Monday morning at 700 AM PST. Target Area: Whatcom The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At North Cedarville affecting Whatcom County. .Heavy rain has ended with only showers remaining. The forks of the Nooksack River has crested upstream, but below it is still rising as flood waters make their way downstream. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is currently forecast. * WHERE...Nooksack River At North Cedarville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 146.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 144.3 feet late Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 146.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 146.3 feet on 10/17/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-28 20:00:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-28 21:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Showers have moved away from the islands. Please continue to watch out for any residual flooding. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 800 PO ASO SA NOVEMA 28 2021 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA Ua se`e ese nei le tele o timuga mai le atunu`u. Ae fa`autagia pea nisi o lologa ma tafega o tumau ma aga`i fa`aitiitia.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 03:29:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 23:13:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 100 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .Rain has turned into showers over the Northern Cascades. The river remains above flood stage but waters will continue to recede through the day today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Concrete. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will flood low areas and sections of roads along the river from Rockport downstream to Sedro Woolley. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM PST Monday the stage was 29.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 AM PST Monday was 29.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 29.5 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning to 23.7 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.4 feet on 02/08/1945. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 00:16:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 04:50:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1000 AM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Rain has changed over to scattered showers which will allow for river levels to begin to recede gradually overnight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 AM PST Monday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 AM PST Monday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 15.7 feet late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 03/06/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 03:21:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 15:10:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 100 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Heavy rain from Saturday and Sunday will keep the lower Skagit River above flood stage. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, the Skagit River will flood from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth. Flood waters will inundate some low-lying roads...farmlands and residential areas. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 28.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 AM PST Monday was 28.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 30.0 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight to 24.4 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.9 feet on 12/13/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 01:09:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-29 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty; Wharton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua by NWS

ENVIRONMENT

