Indianola, IA

Martens family turns Annelise to SkyView

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Martens has always had a great view from his hot air balloon, Hot Shot. Now he has a great one from the ground as well. He and his wife, Abby, are the new owners of SkyView Vineyard and Event Venue, formerly home to Annelise winery. “We’ve been talking...

indianola-ia.com

Amos continues family legacy as new owner of Pete’s Pizza

The story of Pete’s Pizza has its share of twists and turns. But its new chapter? As predictably satisfying as a large pepperoni on a Friday night. On Nov. 1, longtime owners Billie and Tim Bingaman officially passed the baton – or the pizza cutter, that is – to their daughter, Sami Amos, and her husband, Cory.
INDIANOLA, IA
indianola-ia.com

Some news to give you paws: Penny, Peter and Paul

Finding a forever home isn’t always a walk in the (dog) park for Warren County’s animals in need. Once a month, we’ll team up with Kiya Koda Humane Society and Whiskers TNR of Warren County to introduce you to a pet (or two, in the case of bonded buddies) in each nonprofit’s care that is especially deserving. Who knows – maybe you’re just the person they’ve been waiting for?
WARREN COUNTY, IA
indianola-ia.com

Magical Nights of Lights is new holiday addition at Pickard Park

Indianola is the place to be this holiday season for shopping, home tours, events for kids, and new this year, a light display at Pickard Park. Magical Nights of Lights debuted Friday, Nov. 26 at Indianola Pickard Sports Complex, 2205 E. 2nd Ave. It repeats every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening through Friday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
INDIANOLA, IA

