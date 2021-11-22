Martens family turns Annelise to SkyView

Seattle-based photographer Deb Achak didn’t want a big house on a busy street, and she definitely didn’t want a fixer-upper. But there she was, in 2013, with one foot barely inside what was previously the bed-and-breakfast known as Villa Heidelberg, changing her mind. “I just said, ‘Oh, no, I’m a goner,’” recalls Achak. In its nearly 100 years of existence, the building had been a small lodging establishment for about 25. Oddly enough, Achak had never visited the B&B or had guests from out of town stay there despite living in the same neighborhood for many years. “I really didn’t have any connection to it, but my community did,” she says. Couples in the area got married there; other families hosted holiday gatherings there. “I wanted to honor the history,” adds Achak.

