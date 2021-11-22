ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion dominate 2021 American Music Awards

By Buddy Iahn
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion all topped the winners circle at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) with three wins apiece. The hottest night in music included thrilling exclusive world premiere performances as well as many debuts, including first time host Cardi B who put on a show-stopping display...

