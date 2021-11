This Sunday on FOX, it will be time for Dak Prescott to prove he’s worth the $160 million contract. Dak and the Dallas Cowboys will be traveling to Kansas City to face former MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. Not only will it be a battle of two division leaders, it could also be a crucial game in Prescott or Mahomes’ MVP hopes this season. Skip Bayless explains why he trusts Dak more right now than Mahomes and believes he is the better quarterback right now.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO