Carmelo Anthony continues making an impact for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, both on and off the court. Anthony came off the bench to score 18 points in the victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, helping L.A. to come back from a 17-point deficit with a fine shooting form late in the game. The 37-year-old forward ended the night 5-of-8 from beyond the arc (62.5%), joining Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in leading the rally that got Los Angeles back into the game.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO