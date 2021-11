Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 29:. The intense flight to safety on Friday triggered a sharp decline in US Treasury bond yields and caused global stock indexes to suffer heavy losses. The greenback weakened against the safe-haven currencies, such as the CHF and JPY, but outperformed high beta currencies. Despite concerning news surrounding the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the market mood seems to have improved modestly early Monday. Investors await the German inflation report and euro area business sentiment data but risk perception will remain as the primary market driver at the start of the week.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO